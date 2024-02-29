Abbaye hero A Case Of You heading to Drakenstein Stud in South Africa

Dual Group 1-winning sprinter A Case Of You is to take up residency at Drakenstein Stud in South Africa for the 2024 breeding season, in a deal brokered by Robin Bruss of Northfields Bloodstock.

The son of Hot Streak provided trainer Ado McGuinness and owner Gary Devlin with a magical ride in 2021, from winning the Group 3 Lacken Stakes to a narrow second in the Flying Five Stakes and victory in the Prix de l'Abbaye. A Case Of You then went on to be fifth in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar. The following year he won again at the top level in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai.

Bred by Limestone and Tara Studs, A Case Of You is the best offspring of his sire, also a smart sprinter now based at Haras d'Annebault, and was produced from a Key Of Luck sister to Irish Listed winner Akanti.

As a two-year-old he won the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes for John McConnell before moving to McGuinness at three and earning more than £1 million in prize-money during his career.

Last year, an offer was accepted by connections from Australian interests and he finished fifth in a couple of Group 1 sprints for the Mick Price and Michael Kent training partnership.

"A Case Of You represented a great opportunity to get a terrifically fast horse with different bloodlines into South Africa," Drakenstein said in a statement. "We are excited to stand him and look forward to his career going forward."

The operation belonging to the Rupert family outside Cape Town also has its homebred champion Charles Dickens and the first son of Frankel to stand in South Africa, Sharp Frank, as new arrivals on its roster.

