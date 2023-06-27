'A wonderful opportunity' - Godolphin Schools Together exchange programme hailed a big success

The Schools Together exchange programme between St. Paul’s Secondary School, Monasterevin and Newmarket Academy took place from March 8-10, with a reciprocal Newmarket trip being held from May 17-19.

The purpose of the exchange was to give participating second year students an opportunity to learn more about the culture of their host country, the thoroughbred industry and most importantly, develop their own skills and abilities.

The schedule for each leg of the exchange was designed to include educational, cultural and thoroughbred industry visits and insights. During the first part of the exchange in Ireland, students were taught about Irish language, music and culture at St. Paul’s Secondary School. They participated in the award-winning Irish Racehorse Experience at the Irish National Stud and finished off their trip with a visit to Croke Park Stadium to learn about Ireland’s national games.

Other elements included visits to the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) and the Irish Farriery School in Kildare, plus an inspirational talk from ‘Lilywhite Lighting’ former boxer Eric Donovan and a visit to Godolphin’s Irish headquarters at Kildangan Stud.

The UK leg included educational activities at Newmarket Academy, a visit to Cambridge town where the group enjoyed an afternoon of boating on the river and visits to Newmarket gallops and Godolphin’s European headquarters at Dalham Hall Stud.

The schools visited Dalham Hall Stud on their recent visit Credit: Edward Whitaker

Participating students also got some hands-on experience with horses at the wonderful Newmarket Pony Academy and their visit was rounded off with racing at Newmarket racecourse where they were involved in prizegiving presentations. At the end, the students presented a trophy to jockey and Newmarket Academy past pupil Harry Davies, who secured a win on the Charlie Appleby-trained Godolphin runner English Rose.

Following the presentation Davies said: “It was a fantastic to see the staff and students from my old school, Newmarket Academy, tonight and their Irish friends. It was such an honour to receive my winner’s prize from the students."

Deirdre Garrett, career guidance teacher from St Paul’s said: "It’s been amazing seeing these young people, from two towns steeped in racing history, come together and forge relationships that could last a lifetime."

Martin Witter, headteacher at Newmarket Academy added: “What a wonderful opportunity for the young people of Newmarket to find out more about other countries and meet students from Ireland.

"The Academy is committed to giving our students the chance to see more and more of the world. We are incredibly grateful to Godolphin for again sponsoring this programme."

Read more

The decidedly quirky purchase history of Windsor Castle Stakes wonder Big Evs