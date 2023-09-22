'A stunningly beautiful filly' - 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet to be offered at Tattersalls December Mares Sale

Last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet is the latest star filly to head to the Tattersalls December Mares Sale later this year.

The daughter of Aclaim brought the house down when landing the Newmarket Classic for Highclere and George Boughey, while she almost followed up when a head second in the French equivalent and had earlier won the Nell Gwyn Stakes. She was highly tried at two and proved the model of consistency, including when second in the Rockfel Stakes and third to Inspiral in the Fillies' Mile.

The four-year-old is an intended runner in the Sun Chariot Stakes in October before she heads to the second edition of the Sceptre Sessions. Those will be held on Monday, December 4 and Tuesday, December 5.

Cachet is no stranger to Park Paddocks, having sold to Highclere from Hyde Park Stud for 60,000gns at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale in 2021.

Cachet with George Boughey and Antonia Peck after Classic victory Credit: Jason Bax/Equuis

She is the leading light for her sire, Manton Park sire Aclaim, and out of the Teofilo mare Poyle Sophie, a half-sister to the dam of Group scorer Whisper Not.

Highclere Racing’s Harry Herbert said: “Cachet became Highclere’s first domestic Classic winner when winning the 1,000 Guineas last year. She provided her 20 share owners with the absolute thrill of a lifetime at Newmarket and many will be there to see her sold at Tattersalls in December. Brilliantly bought by Jake Warren and trained to perfection by George Boughey, she's a stunningly beautiful filly with great presence.”

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony added: “Cachet is the first 1,000 Guineas winner to be offered as a horse in training at the Tattersalls December Sale since Ravinella in 1988 and it is a great privilege to be asked to offer her on behalf of Highclere Racing who originally bought her at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale.

"Cachet is an outstanding race filly and offers owners and breeders a very rare opportunity to buy a Classic winner who is still in training."

