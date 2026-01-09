- More
'A ringer for his daddy' - first foal arrives for Springfield House Stud's Go Bears Go
The first foal by Springfield House Stud's multiple Group-winning sprinter Go Bears Go has arrived, a dark brown colt out of a More Than Ready mare.
Go Bears Go stands at the County Tipperary operation in partnership with Amo Racing and covered over 100 mares in his first book last year. He will stand the upcoming season for €6,000.
A son of Kodi Bear, the seven-year-old struck in the Railway Stakes at two for David Loughnane and was also a neck second to subsequent triple Group 1 victor Perfect Power in the Norfolk Stakes. The talented performer was also third in the Phoenix Stakes and fourth in the Middle Park before finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar later that season.
Go Bears Go also collected a brace of Group 3 contests in the Pavilion Stakes and Phoenix Sprint Stakes the following campaign. He retired to stud last year after a stint in America and then three further runs for Loughnane.
Springfield House Stud's Reddy Coffey said: "He's a ringer for his daddy, dark brown and all quality. He's out of a More Than Ready mare and is her second foal."
Go Bears Go will be available for viewing on the Irish Stallion Trail on January 16 and 17.
'She's a belter' - first Mill Stream foal arrives for Yeomanstown
- 'We're thrilled to welcome one of the all-time great stayers' - Kyprios to stand at The Beeches Stud for €5,000
- Ghost of Christmas past provides cheer for Willow Wood Stud's future with Capri and Mogul
- Classic-winning sire Aclaim on the move to Rathasker Stud
- 'He has all the physical qualities breeders look for' - Bolshoi Ballet relocates to Blackrath Stud
- Mayson returns to Yorkshire as new signing for Norton Grove Stud
