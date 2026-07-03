'A much-loved member of the team' - Trueshan's sire and Chapel Stud stalwart Planteur dies aged 19

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Chapel Stud has announced the death of stalwart stallion Planteur at the age of 19. The Group 1-winning son of Danehill Dancer died due to natural causes shortly after being turned out in his field.

The sire of champion stayer and three-time Group 1 winner Trueshan , as well as Grade 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris and Prix la Haye Jousselin Chase victor Gran Diose , Planteur had firmly established himself as a leading dual-purpose sire in recent years.

He first stood at Haras de Bouquetot in Normandy upon retirement, residing there for five seasons before a transfer to Haras du Grand Courgeon in 2019. The bay then moved to Chapel Stud in Worcester for 2021.

Roisin Close, manager at Chapel Stud, said on Friday: "Sadly, Planteur passed away today from natural causes shortly after being turned out into his paddock.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have been entrusted with Planteur on behalf of Simon Davies at DahlBury. He played such an important role at Chapel Stud, being consistently well supported by breeders who recognised his quality, and it's particularly sad to lose him just as we were beginning to see the results of those early books on the racecourse.

"We believe the true impact of his loss will become even more apparent over the coming years as his progeny continue to fulfil their potential.

Trueshan: brilliant staying son for Planteur Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Beyond his achievements as a stallion, Planteur was a much-loved member of the team. He was a true gentleman to handle, with a kind temperament that made him a favourite of everyone who worked with him. He'll be greatly missed by us all, but we're immensely proud of the legacy he leaves behind."

Davies said: "We're so sorry to have lost Planteur and especially feel for Roisin and the entire team at Chapel Stud, who cared for him so well.

"His British-bred progeny were just beginning to make their mark, and, while it's heart-breaking to lose him, there's comfort in knowing that many more of his offspring, including some of our own, will be reaching the racecourse over the coming years and continuing his legacy."

Winner of the 2011 Prix Ganay as a four-year-old for Elie Lellouche, Planteur was a consistent Group-race winner and performer from three to six.

He defeated Rewilding in the Group 2 Prix Noailles at three before finishing second to Lope De Vega in the Prix du Jockey Club. He also won the Prix d'Harcourt the following year before his Prix Ganay victory.

As a five-year-old after being switched to Marco Botti, he was third in the Dubai World Cup and runner-up in the Prix d'Ispahan before landing the Listed Winter Derby Trial on his first start of 2013.

He finished third in the Dubai World Cup again the following month before finishing a half-length second to Maxios in the Prix d'Ispahan. His final victory came on his next start in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor under Frankie Dettori.

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