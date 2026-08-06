‘A lot of people just don't know how to get involved’ - Jamie Railton initiative Foal to Finish Line begins this weekend

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Newmarket's meeting this Saturday will play host to the first edition of an initiative created by leading sales consignor Jamie Railton.

At 1pm ahead of the afternoon action, 'Foal to Finish Line' will take place in the parade ring. It will be a half-hour showcase featuring a panel of four, including a bloodstock agent, sales representative, trainer and owner, acting as an explainer to the uninitiated.

"It's something I've been thinking of setting up for a while and I'm sure I'm not alone in my feelings about the disconnect between the racecourse and the bloodstock world," said Railton.

"I discussed it at great length with [broadcaster and breeder] Kevin Blake, who is of exactly the same opinion in that it shouldn't be this way. The sales are an exciting atmosphere and have so much to offer but a lot of people just don't know how to get involved, what it entails and the fact you can come and do something that's free."

Railton promises leading names from the arena in the first of six forums scheduled so far. Saturday will be followed by August 19 and 20 at York, August 29 at Goodwood, September 5 at Ascot and September 10 at Doncaster.

The July Course at Newmarket will host the first event on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Railton continued: "How do we break down this lack of communication and encourage people to come to the sales? We thought the racecourse is the obvious place.

"There's probably never one time that's more suitable than another but it made sense that it was before the first race at some of the principal meetings."

The idea has the support of the Federation of Bloodstock Agents, the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, Racehorse Owners Association, National Trainers Federation, Tattersalls and Goffs.

Railton hopes the showcases will continue in the future.

"It might take a bit of adapting and changing what works but the whole idea is it's light-hearted and basically gives people an overview and an introduction of what goes on at a horse sale," he said.

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