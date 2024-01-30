'A key highlight so far was looking after the first Stradivarius foal' - a student's take on her National Stud education course

Sports horse breeding and the eventing industry is what initially stimulated my career aspirations. That was until my local Pony Club signed up to visit the National Stud on one of their education open days and I learnt about the unique thoroughbred training programmes they offer.

I was only 17 at the time and my next steps in life were profoundly at the forefront of my mind. The different employment avenues available in the thoroughbred industry sparked my curiosity and I applied for the National Stud’s Level 3 Stud Management and Sales Consignment course.

From the beginning of the course in September I couldn’t wait to get stuck into the foaling side of things as this was the area I felt I would excel in (having scarce racing knowledge). Fast forward to January 2024 and the breeding season has just got under way, with a key highlight so far looking after and handling the first Stradivarius foal.

I revel in witnessing the progression of foals, even just taking them out to the paddock you can see their confidence growing daily and the establishment of their own individual attitudes. It is even more rewarding knowing you're playing such a crucial part in the early stages of their life, supporting them as they take their first steps outside the stable and ensuring they progress in an encouraging learning environment, not a forced one.

A highlight of the course was looking after Stradivarius's first foal Credit: Dominic James

The course works by fortnightly rotations on different yards to ensure we are learning and gaining experience in all aspects of studwork. I started my rotations at the foaling unit working with newborn foals, and will go on to work with barren and maiden mares (helping them get in foal), handling mares and older foals later on in the season and care for the spelling horses in or out of training who come to the stud for rest and recuperation.



I can’t forget the stint on the stallion unit where we work with the National Stud’s young and exciting roster. Additionally, now the foaling season is in full swing we have started ‘mare watch’, where we rotate monitoring any labour symptoms in mares and ensure everything is in place for an imminent foaling.

In the final months of the course, I am looking forward to assisting in more foalings and following the current crop at the National Stud on the racecourse in years to come. My time on the course has been hugely positive and I have loved learning about the racing industry, which is now a newfound interest, and having both my breeding knowledge and confidence widely expanded, I’m sure will only continue to grow throughout the remainder of the season.

