A Group 1 standard set with Vandeek and Chaldean siblings among Newmarket's next generation

Vandeek’s name looms large over both sections of this week’s action in Park Paddocks, with the unbeaten winner of the Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes slipping through virtually unnoticed in both the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale and the Foal Sale which follows it.

Twelve months ago, the Havana Grey colt was selected by Roderick Kavanagh of Glending Stables for 42,000gns and returned to breeze at Newmarket five months later, where he impressed enough to be knocked down to Anthony Stroud on behalf of KHK Racing for a spectacular return of 625,000gns.

Vandeek had also been offered at the 2021 Foal Sale, going through for 52,000gns to Childwickbury Stud, and his breeder Maywood Stud has catalogued a March-born half-brother by Starspangledbanner as lot 961 this time around.

Just four lots later, towards the end of Friday’s Foal Session, will be a sibling to the other most famous graduate of recent times.

Whitsbury Manor’s Suelita has become a priceless broodmare for the Hampshire stud, with Juddmonte buying her Frankel colt for 550,000gns in 2020 before he turned into the Dewhurst and this year’s 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean.

Juddmonte revisited and paid a sale-leading 1,000,000gns for her Kingman filly foal last year, and a son of Whitsbury resident Showcasing (965) will surely be hot property.

Last in line for Galileo

There will be a moment of particular bloodstock history during Monday’s single session of the December Yearling Sale, when the last member of the peerless Galileo’s final crop is offered at auction.

The Castlebridge Consignment brings a May-born colt (171) who was bred by Coolmore and is a sibling of Listed Prix de la Seine winner Hidden Dimples, out of a useful sister to Group 2 winner Gregorian.

Galileo: His last ever yearling to be offered for sale will appear this week Credit: Patrick McCann

Bill Dwan and Andrew Mead’s Castlebridge also handles a Frankel three-parts brother to Galileo’s Group 1 trio Hermosa, Hydrangea and The United States (74).

Last year’s renewal brought a top lot of 260,000gns and from a likely range of around 170 being offered, there are plenty of big pedigrees.

They include Chasemore Farm’s Dubawi colt out of German Guineas star Nyaleti (188), set to the the last lot through the ring, and a Sottsass colt from the late Lady O’Reilly’s Hollyhill Stud who is a half-brother to Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Mile out of the top-class Beach Bunny (73).

Liberty aiming to shine again for Mickley

There are only three Frankels left in the Foal Sale and alongside Fittocks Stud’s three-parts sister to Nassau winner Lady Bowthorpe (980) is the first foal from popular sprinter Liberty Beach (989).

Owner Philip Wilkins bred the Cable Bay mare through a long partnership with Mickley Stud and, after she retired the winner of the Temple Stakes with placings in the King’s Stand and Prix de l’Abbaye, she has returned home to Richard Kent’s Shropshire nursery.

While Wilkins often races his homebreds, Kent explained they would take a pragmatic approach with a very valuable package.

Liberty Beach was a top sprinter for John Quinn and Philip Wilkins Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"She’s a good, strong and well-built foal, very nicely put together," said Kent.

"It’s a lot of risk having a Frankel foal on the farm and if you can get well paid for her as a foal and leave someone else to take on the risk, it takes a bit of worrying away from us.

"Liberty Beach is good, unfortunately she didn’t go in foal this year to Frankel, but hopefully she’ll be ready and will look to go back to him next year if she gets accepted.

"It’s great having her here, she was born on the farm, as was Havana Grey, and it’s lovely to think you can breed such good horses out of fairly cheap mares. It gives everybody a chance to think they can have a good one."

New names to scrutinise

Aside from the ready-made material by top-notch stallions being offered to owners, breeders and pinhookers throughout the week, the foal sales will be the time that the progeny of the latest first-crop sires are fully examined.

After some initial offerings in Ireland, the market will have a more fulsome view of the likes of A’Ali, Japan, Palace Pier, Space Blues, St Mark’s Basilica, Starman, Supremacy and Victor Ludorum.

Starman, the classy sprinter based at Tally-Ho, has a major entry in the Castlebridge-consigned half-sister to Coronation Cup winner Emily Upjohn (921), while St Mark's Basilica, with the pedigree, achievement and foundation at Coolmore, is a stallion of considerable potential and is represented by a filly out of Ashbrittle Stud's Oaks winner Talent (869) and a half-sister to international crusader Dubai Honour from Taroka Stud (982).

Mickley Stud's Richard Kent brings some of the first foals by Ubettabelieveit to market Credit: Laura Green

A little below them in terms of prominence is Mickley’s resident Flying Childers Stakes winner Ubettabelieveit. Kent brings the largest draft to the event and it contains plenty by his new name.

"We’re very happy with all of the Ubettabelieveits, they’re good strong foals and look like early types," he said. "Some mares sold in foal to him have done nicely and sons of Kodiac have done so well. He’s a proper sprinting-bred type and we’d be very hopeful.

"We’ve also got a very nice Havana Grey out of Radio Gaga (1022), we've won five races with his full-sister Radio Goo Go, he looks a very nice foal and we’re delighted to be selling him as we bred his father and his mother."

One of the choicest members by senior sires could be James Wigan's New Bay brother to his Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge (942), consigned by his West Blagdon Stud. Bay Bridge himself was withdrawn from the 2018 sale.

Tattersalls December Yearling and Foal Sale

Where Park Paddocks, Newmarket

When Yearlings sell on Monday from 11am, foals on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with sessions starting at 10am

Last year's stats Yearlings: 151 lots offered, 130 sold (86 per cent clearance rate) for turnover of 4,501,500gns, an average of 34,627gns and a median of 22,000gns. Foals: 983 lots offered, 744 sold (76 per cent), turnover 35,255,050gns, average 47,386gns, median 26,000gns

Notable graduates Yearlings: Sea Of Class (sold by Old Buckenham Stud to McKeever Bloodstock for 170,000gns in 2016), Broome (Croom House Stud, MV Magnier, 150,000gns, 2017), Via Sistina (Jamie Railton, Stephen Hillen, 5,000gns, 2019). Foals: Blackbeard (sold by Norelands to Jamie McCalmont for 270,000gns in 2020), Minzaal (Ringfort Stud, Peter and Ross Doyle, 85,000gns, 2018), Saffron Beach (Ballylinch, Liam Norris and Lord Huntingdon, 55,000gns, 2018)

