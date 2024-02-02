'A great time to hear from industry experts' - panel unveiled for ITBA Flat Breeding Seminar

As the breeding and foaling season kicks off for 2024, the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, in conjunction with ITBA Next Generation, host a Flat Breeding Seminar on Tuesday, February 6.

Kevin Blake will host the event and will be joined by industry experts Cathal Beale (CEO with the Irish National Stud), Helena Burns (Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital and Loughtown Stud), Dermot Cantillon (Tinnakill Stud), Matt Coleman (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) and Barry Mahon (general manager Juddmonte Ireland and European Racing).

The seminar, titled ‘Flat Breeding for the Modern Marketplace’, will look at a variety of different topics including what to look for when buying mares, stallion selection, costs associated with breeding, the health of the Flat sector, and breeding for the future.

The panel will talk through their experiences with plenty of tips and tricks for those with an interest in Flat breeding.

The seminar will take place in the Goffs Auditorium following inspections of the Goffs February Sale on Tuesday. Refreshments will be available on the balcony from 5.30pm and the panel will commence at 6pm in the sales ring.

Commenting on the seminar, ITBA chairman Cathy Grassick said: “I am excited at the prospect of hearing from our expert panel on all issues relevant to our industry. This is a busy time of year for breeders and mare owners and a great time to hear from industry experts.”

ITBA vice-chairman and panellist Cathal Beale added: “I am looking forward to talking on the panel at this exciting time of year. I’m sure the panel will have plenty of advice and stories for any breeding enthusiast and mare owner.”

All are welcome to attend and the event is free. Registration is essential; please email Hannah Marks at hmarks@itba.ie or call ITBA HQ on 045 877 543.

