'A few years ago that would have been an utter disaster' - optimism over fillies with Great British Bonus

The Great British Bonus (GBB) reports record foal registrations for the third year in a row. The scheme, launched in 2020, saw a total of 1,912 registrations when the deadline passed on September 30, of which 1,453 were for Flat fillies and 459 for National Hunt.

Registration numbers for new British-based stallions were headed by Logician with 54 fillies, Lope Y Fernandez 37, Ubettabelieveit 34, A’Ali 30 and Palace Pier with 25.

A major registrant this year was Market Drayton based Mickley Stud, where Ubettabelieveit is on the roster.

Finn Kent of Mickley said: "This year we had 88 fillies versus 60 colts, a few years ago that would have been an utter disaster for us. GBB will give these fillies a value in the sales ring, so we have hope of seeing some returns on our investment."

GBB organisers say the scheme, which allows the chance of winning multiple bonuses of up to £100,000, has seen the median value of British-bred fillies increase by 16.3 per cent in just three years and that the gap in value between colts and fillies has closed by half.

Operations executive Charlie Newton, said: "Week two of the Tattersalls October Yearling sales will see nearly 350 GBB-registered fillies head through the ring. Book 3 is our most important sale and where we make the biggest difference to our breeders; last year, the median value of a GBB filly was 20,000gns against just 8,500gns when we first launched – a 135 per cent increase.

"In comparison, non-GB fillies’ median value has increased by just 66 per cent in the same period from 11,000gns to 18,250gns. In return, we’ve paid out over £850,000 in bonuses to graduates of the sale.

"In reality, 20,000gns isn’t a lot to pay for a filly whose breeder has paid covering fees and keep fees, particularly if the filly can win £40,000 or £60,000 in bonuses. Not everyone can be a million-pound sales topper, so we’re delighted to be able to give breeders the opportunity to get a fairer price for their fillies."

