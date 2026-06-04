A Dubawi filly from the family of Frankel and the only foal out of a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks

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A compelling renewal of the Betfred Oaks takes place on Friday, with a number of exciting fillies lining up. We take a look at the pedigrees of the leading performers and what they could tell us about their chance for victory.

Camelot - Venus De Milo (Duke Of Marmalade)

An experienced daughter of Camelot who, as a sister to Chester Cup winner Cleveland , will have no problems with staying. The Ballydoyle-trained filly took a while to get it all together, but she has certainly done so on her last two outings. She landed the same Leopardstown maiden as Minnie Hauk last October, scoring by an easy seven lengths, while she stepped up again with victory in the Cheshire Oaks, again following in Minnie Hauk's footsteps.

She is out of the dual 1m4f Group-winning Venus De Milo , a Duke Of Marmalade mare who finished second in the Irish and Yorkshire Oaks. Venus De Milo is a half-sister to Pinnacle Stakes third What A Home , a Lope De Vega mare whose progeny are headed by last year's Derby runner The Lion In Winter . That Sea The Stars colt won the Acomb Stakes at two and is now a multiple Group 1-placed miler for Ballydoyle and Coolmore.

Dubawi - Chiasma (Galileo)

The recent Musidora Stakes winner has the pedigree befitting a Juddmonte homebred, being the first foal out of Chiasma , a winning sister to Frankel and Noble Mission .

A daughter of Dubawi, Legacy Link's Group 3 victory demonstrated her staying power when she kept on with a protracted duel with runner-up Felicitas. Her staying-on fourth behind Precise in the Fillies' Mile also marked her down as a potential top-class operator over middle distances.

Legacy Link: Musidora Stakes winner from the family of Frankel and Noble Mission Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Her dam landed a Kempton novice over 1m4f, while the pedigree is littered with top-class middle-distance performers including Tattersalls Gold Cup victor Powerscourt, Grand Prix de Paris runner-up Last Train and Lancashire Oaks winner Rainbow Lake.

Frankel - Thundering Nights (Night Of Thunder)

The sole foal out of the late Thundering Nights , who gained Group 1 laurels in the Pretty Polly Stakes, and hopefully her only daughter can prove to be a star in her own right. A recent winner of the Salsabil Stakes at Navan, Thundering On could yet improve again for the step up to 1m4f.

Frankel has been a prolific source of talent and particularly with middle-distance performers, supplying no fewer than three winners of the Oaks in Anapurna , Soul Sister and Minnie Hauk , and it's intriguing this filly is running here instead of the Prix de Diane.

Thundering On and connections after landing the Salsabil Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Thundering Nights was the first foal out of Cape Cross mare Cape Castle , a multiple winner from 1m4f to 1m6f. Cape Castle was in turn out of Kaabari , a half-sister to Winter Hill Stakes scorer Queen's Best, the dam of Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust , as well as stakes scorer Urban Castle, dam of multiple US Grade 1 victor Domestic Spending .

Wootton Bassett - Zagitova (Galileo)

A potential dark horse in this race, although she has been shortening in the betting markets recently, Cameo looks a typical Aidan O'Brien improver. She won just once in four starts last term, but stepped up from a reappearance fifth in the Park Express Stakes to land an easy blow in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, three and a half furlongs longer than any trip she had run in before.

By the late Wootton Bassett, responsible for last weekend's Prix du Jockey Club one-two , the Coolmore homebred is out of Galileo mare Zagitova . The Debutante Stakes third is also the dam of 1m4f Listed scorer Portland, while there is speed in the family given Zagitova is a half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest victor Garswood .

Cameo easily lands the Oaks Trial at Lingfield Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This filly's third dam, Penchant, is a Kyllachy close relation to three black-type winners or performers, headed by Group 3 winner Infallible , the dam of Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious among others.

Cameo is bred on the potent Wootton Bassett-Galileo cross which has yielded 13 Group winners, headed by five Group 1 scorers.

Lope De Vega - Margie's Music (Hurricane Run)

Wathnan's daughter of Lope De Vega has the least experience in the field, with just two starts to her name, but the exciting prospect has plenty to recommend her as she steps up into Classic company.

A La Prochaine (right) stays on for second in the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Getty Images

A recent second to Amelia Earhart at Chester, she had run out a fine winner at Newbury on debut last October on soft going and further rain should not hinder her prospects. She is out of the Listed-placed Gestut Ammerland-bred mare Margie's Music , making her a half-sister to Bavarian Classic scorer and German Derby runner-up Mr Hollywood , as well as a sister to the German Group-placed Magical Beat .

Masar - Nash Nasha (Dubawi)

A thoroughly likeable and talented daughter of 2018 Derby hero Masar , Venetian Lace will not lack for experience or tenacity when she lines up at Epsom.

The Godolphin homebred, sporting the silks of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, won at Chelmsford on her debut last June and has since danced every dance, culminating in a second in the Fillies' Mile last term and then third in last month's 1,000 Guineas.

Venetian Lace (leading) is galloped at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

She was among several offspring to continue Masar's good run of form and she should have no problems with the trip. She is out of Dubawi's German Listed-winning daughter Nash Nasha, herself a daughter of Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Just The Judge . The further family also includes St Simon Stakes winner and Oaks third High Heeled , as well as Champagne Stakes victor Iberian .

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