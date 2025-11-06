'A diverse and complementary group of stallions' - Haras d'Etreham reveals 2026 roster and fees

Haras d'Etreham has announced its fees for 2026, with newcomer and high-class performer Beauvatier standing for an opening fee of €7,000.

The son of Lope De Vega will make his final start in the Hong Kong Mile in December after a career that has seen him win Group races at two and four, including the Group 2 Challenge Stakes at Newmarket recently. He also placed on several occasions at the highest level for trainer Yann Barberot.

Haras d'Etreham's roster is topped by Hello Youmzain, who will stand for a fee of €25,000 (from €40,000 this season). Among the champion sprinter's leading performers is Group 2 Prix de Sandringham scorer Godspeed and Group 3 winners Misunderstood and Electrolyte.

Top-class miler Persian King has had his fee trimmed to €15,000 (from €25,000). The son of Kingman is responsible for Group 3 Prix de Psyche winner and Prix de Diane third Cankoura, as well as Listed winners Best Secret, Uthred and Darius Cen.

Group-winning sire City Light retains his 2025 fee of €10,000, while Classic hero Metropolitan - who stood his first covering season this year - has had his fee clipped to €12,000 (from €15,000). Grand Prix de Paris winner and Irish Champion Stakes scorer Onesto, whose first foals arrived this year, will stand for €10,000 (from €12,000).

Nicolas de Chambure of Haras d'Etreham said: "We are proud to present a diverse and complementary group of stallions, combining top-level performance with outstanding pedigrees. These horses offer breeders exceptional opportunities for their breeding plans in 2026."

Read more fee news

Delacroix introduced to breeders at €40,000 as Coolmore announce top-class 2026 roster

Tweenhills announces 2026 fees for roster headlined by Kameko

Night Of Thunder raised to €200,000 as Darley announces power-packed 2026 roster

Without Parole receives fee increase as Newsells Park Stud announces 2026 roster

Whitsbury Manor Stud unveils 2026 roster with Havana Grey remaining at a private fee