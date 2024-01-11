'A consistent source of high-class horses in training' - Tattersalls February Sale catalogue released

The catalogue for the two-day Tattersalls February Sale has been released, with 376 lots comprising of 146 fillies and mares in or out of training, 27 broodmares, 172 colts and geldings in or out of training, 22 yearlings and nine two-year-olds.

Consignments include those from leading owner-breeders Godolphin, Juddmonte and Shadwell, and from top British trainers including Andrew Balding, Karl Burke, John and Thady Gosden, William Haggas, Richard Hannon, Sir Michael Stoute and Roger Varian.

Barton Sales will offer a draft of 13, including Angel Terrace, a Grade 3-winning half-sister to European champion stayer Order Of St George who will be offered in foal to New Bay.

Shadwell's team includes Taqaareed, a winning Sea The Stars sister to European champion Taghrooda who will be offered in foal to Pinatubo.

Other relations to Group 1 winners include Norris Bloodstock’s Choumicha, a sister to 2,000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold offered in foal to Ardad, and the Houghton Bloodstock-consigned Royal Event, a half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner and 2,000 Guineas runner up King Of Change.

Shadwell offers a sister to Taghrooda in foal to Pinatubo at the Tattersalls February Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Godolphin's draft of ten lots includes Queen Of Fairies, an 85-rated daughter of Cracksman out of a Group 3-winning half-sister to European champion Teofilo, as well as well-bred bred daughters of Shamardal, Invincible Spirit and Wootton Bassett.

The Castlebridge Consignment will offer the largest draft, with a team of 51. It features the Galileo colt Covent Garden, third in last year’s Irish Derby and a brother to Group 1 winner Johannes Vermeer.

Other offerings from the operation include last-time-out winners Smoky Mountain and Composite.

Juddmonte's four-strong team is led by the promising three-year-old Frankel colt Retort, a grandson of blue hen Hasili and a brother to Group 2 winner Obligate.

Two-year-olds catalogued comprise progeny of Ardad, Ghaiyyath, Harry Angel, Havana Grey, King Of Change, Kingman, Masar, Territories and Too Darn Hot.

Sires with yearlings in the sale include A'Ali, Almanzor, Ardad, Bangkok, Crystal Ocean, Dark Angel, Far Above, Kameko, Make Believe, Massaat, Mohaather, Pinatubo, Territories, Time Test, Ulysses and Without Parole.

Composite: dual winner will be offered by The Castlebridge Consignment Credit: Bryn Lennon

The sale takes place on Thursday and Friday, February 1-2, with a TBA Stallion Parade beginning at 11am on the Thursday.

it showcases three first-season sires in Culworth Grounds Farm’s El Caballo, Norton Grove Stud’s Midnight Sands, the National Stud’s Mutasaabeq, and Soldier's Call, a new addition to Dullingham Park.

They will be joined by the National Stud’s Lope Y Fernandez and Stradivarius, Cheveley Park Stud’s Twilight Son and Ulysses, Newsells Park Stud’s A’Ali and Overbury Stud’s Caturra.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The hallmark of Europe’s premier midwinter sale is quality and diversity and, as ever, the catalogue features a combination of horses in training – the February Sale is a prolific and consistent source of high-class horses in training – breeding stock and young stock, as well as consignments from many of the world’s leading owner-breeders, all of which make the Tattersalls February Sale such a popular fixture with both domestic and international buyers."

The sale will begin after the TBA Stallion Parade on February 1, and at 10am on February 2.

