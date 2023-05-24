Advertisement
'A colourful character' - Kentucky Derby hero Fusaichi Pegasus dies aged 26 due to old age infirmity

Fusaichi Pegasus: Kentucky Derby winner and Ashford Stud sire has died due to old age
Fusaichi Pegasus: Kentucky Derby winner and Ashford Stud sire has died due to old ageCredit: Coolmore America

Coolmore America has announced  the death of Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus who was euthanised at Ashford Stud on Tuesday due to old age. 

Bred by Arthur Hancock and Bob and Janice McNair of Stonerside Farm, the son of Mr Prospector was a $4 million yearling when bought by Fusao Sekiguchi at the 1998 Keeneland July Sale. 

Sent into training with Neil Drysdale, 'Fu Peg' - as he was affectionately known - won the Grade 2 San Felipe and Wood Memorial before justifying favouritism in the Kentucky Derby, where among his beaten rivals were a certain More Than Ready and Trippi. He was also second in the Preakness Stakes. 

Only a year after his sire had passed away, there was an intense bidding war to stand the colt, with Ashford coming out on top for a then record sum. He went on to sire the likes of Roman Ruler, Champ Pegasus, Haradasun and Bandini, while southern hemisphere stints at Haras Don Alberto and Haras Philipson resulted in Horse Of The Year Bronzo and champion miler Telamon. 

Fu Peg, also broodmare sire of 2023 Chilean Triple Crown winner Fortino, was retired from stud duties in 2020 and had been living out his retirement at Ashford.

Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan said: "Fu Peg was a fantastic racehorse and a colourful character. I would like to thank Richard Barry and all of his team, past and present, for providing the highest level of care for him throughout his time at Ashford."

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 14:02, 24 May 2023
