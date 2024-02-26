'A catalogue with quality in abundance' - Mehmas half-brother to Cachet stars in Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale is now online and features full or half-siblings to 29 Group or Listed winners, including a Mehmas half-brother to 1,000 Guineas heroine and star graduate Cachet.

Taking place from Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17, with the breeze on day one and then two days of selling, 180 juveniles feature and bid to follow in the footsteps of not just Cachet but also last year's Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes hero Vandeek, plus 2022 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail.

The lots are also eligible for the £250,000 Tattersalls Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus, won in 2023 by Vandeek.

Aside from Hyde Park Stud's half-brother to Cachet (lot 149), other lots by Tally-Ho Stud sire Mehmas include Mocklershill's half-brother to 2023 Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber (6) and Bansha House Stables' half-brother to German 2,000 Guineas winner Fox Champion (72).

Mocklershill also offers the Holy Roman Emperor half-brother to multiple Group 1 runner-up Light Infantry (107), while Longways Stables sells a half-brother to Grade 3 winner and promising sire Demarchelier (109).

Vandeek: Prix Morny and Middle Park winner is another high-profile graduate of the sale Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Glending Stables sold Vandeek last year and has a collector's item in a Galileo three-parts brother to Listed scorer Hidden Dimples (112), one of few from the brilliant sire's final crop.

There are a further 23 two-year-olds out of Group or Listed-winning mares catalogued, including Malcolm Bastard's Frankel colt out of Bahia Breeze (32), already the dam of Group 2 winner Beshaayir, and Mocklershill's No Nay Never colt out of Group 1-winning two-year-old Cloth Of Cloud (45).

Among the leading sires with representation are Acclamation, Australia, Blue Point, Churchill, Dark Angel, Fastnet Rock, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Kingman, Kodiac, Lope De Vega, New Bay, Oasis Dream, Sea The Moon, Sea The Stars, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Too Darn Hot, Wootton Bassett Zarak and Zoustar.

The aforementioned Blue Point, champion first-season sire in 2023, has 15 lots catalogued, including fillies out of Group winners Missunited (122) and Killachy Loose (94), and colts out of Nyarhini (134) – a sister to Group 1 winner Rebecca Sharp and to Fleche D’Or, the dam of champion Golden Horn – and Faithful Duchess (66), a half-sister to Anna Law, the dam of champion sprinter Battaash. Another red-hot young sire in Havana Grey has 14 youngsters entered.

The sensational Blue Point has the most representation at the sale Credit: Patrick McCann

Sires with their first two-year-olds include Arizona, Earthlight, Far Above, Ghaiyyath, Hello Youmzain, Kameko, King Of Change, Mohaather, Persian King, Pinatubo, Sergei Prokofiev, Sottsass and Without Parole.

Willie Browne’s Mocklershill is set to offer the largest consignment with 15 juveniles catalogued, followed by Thomond O’Mara’s Knockanglass Stables with ten and Con Marnane’s Bansha House Stables with nine.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale’s market leading status was reinforced again in 2023 with another exceptional year on the racecourse following the Craven Classic double of Native Trail and Cachet in 2022. The £125,000 Tattersalls Craven Group 1 Bonus was won for the second time in three years by Vandeek, whose two spectacular Group 1 victories saw him crowned the highest-rated British-trained two-year-old, following in the footsteps of European champion two-year-old Native Trail.

"The sale produced more Group and Listed winners in 2023 than any other European breeze-up sale, and the unrivalled racecourse results are testament to the outstanding quality that Europe’s leading breeze-up consignors offer year after year. Their support has again resulted in a catalogue with quality in abundance, which combined with unrivalled bonuses on offer makes the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale a compelling prospect for both domestic and overseas buyers."

The online catalogue is here.

Read more

Tribute paid to Prince Faisal's Olden Times and exciting times lie ahead for Mishriff with first mare in foal