'A catalogue of real quality' - well-related individuals entered up for Goffs Orby Book 2

Over 500 yearlings are lined up for Goffs Orby Book 2 next month, an auction that follows on from Book 1 and includes a number of well-related youngsters by proven top-class sires.

Graduates of the former Sportsman's Sale to fly the flag in recent years include American Grade 1 winner Gold Phoenix, also a recent winner of the Grade 2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar, plus fellow top-flight winners in Going Global and River Boyne.

Highlights of the catalogue this year include a Sea The Stars brother to Group 3 winner Alpen Rose (Lot 712 ), a Shaman half-brother to stakes winning juvenile and Group-placed Manhattan Jungle (636 ), and a Magna Grecia half-brother to Group 3 winner Coral Beach (743 ). Black type dams feature and include a Havana Grey filly out of a sister to Soldier’s Call (902 ) as well as an Advertise colt out of Listed winner and Commonwealth Cup runner up Forever In Dreams (912 ).

Action Point, winner of the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury in July, has a Ghaiyyath half-brother in Book 2 (968 ), while a No Nay Never half-brother to Royal Aclaim, who was a Listed winner at two in York and was placed in a Group 3 at the same track last month, is also catalogued as Lot 969 . Another standout is the Kodi Bear brother to multiple Listed winner and Group 1-placed Measure Of Magic (988 ).

Taking place on September 28-29, the sale includes yearlings by sires such as Acclamation, Blue Point, Bungleinthejungle, Calyx, Churchill, Cotai Glory, Dark Angel, Dandy Man, Havana Grey, Kodi Bear, Kodiac, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Sea The Stars, Soldier;s Call and Starspangledbanner.

All yearlings entered are eligible for the Goffs Two Million Series in 2024 with a guaranteed minimum prize fund of €2,000,000.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "We are delighted to present a catalogue of real quality for Orby Book 2. The support from breeders across Orby Book 1 and Book 2 has seen a significant increase this year and we are extremely grateful as it allows Goffs to deliver on our promise to provide the gateway to the world for Irish breeders and repay their trust.

"The two-year-old strike rate and value synonymous with Orby Book 2 is what draws such a diverse group of buyers to this sale each year and, with the unique incentive of the Two Million Series where only Orby graduates will compete for a massive €2,000,000, there has never been a better time to buy a Goffs yearling."

