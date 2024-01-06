'A catalogue of real quality and diversity' - Goffs February Sale entries revealed

The catalogue for the Goffs February Sale is now online and features 431 lots across the two days, taking place at Kildare Paddocks from February 7-8.

Taking place at 10am on both days, both Flat and National Hunt horses of all ages are catalogued, starting with two-year-olds, horses-in-training and stores followed by a weanling section. The auction will finish with breeding stock, including those from some of the leading breeding operations.

Sires with weanlings selling include Blue Point, Churchill, Dark Angel, Earthlight, Galiway, Ghaiyyath, Havana Grey and No Nay Never, while the National Hunt equivalents include Blue Bresil, Crystal Ocean, Masked Marvel, Maxios, No Risk At All, Saint Des Saints, Santiago and Walk In The Park.

Breeding stock highlights include dual winner and Listed-placed White Caviar (Lot 360 ), an Australia sister to St Leger hero Galileo Chrome; the Listed-placed and four-time winning Pretty Rebel (384 ); and La Petite Sissi (385 ), a half-sister to Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes winner La Petite Coco.

A sister to St Leger hero Galileo Chrome is among the star breeding stock offerings at the Goffs February Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Those from the National Hunt division include Mi Lighthouse (377 ), a three-time winner and Grade 3-placed over hurdles for Willie Mullins; Choice Of Words (366 ) who was Grade 3 bumper-placed as well as a winner over hurdles and fences; and Grade 3 chase winner Waitnsee (392 ).

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "Following a phenomenal 2023 at Goffs - a year full of highlights which began with the February Sale reaffirming its market-leading status - we are delighted to present a catalogue of real quality and diversity under both codes for our first sale of the New Year.

"Goffs February is always very popular with breeders, pinhookers and end-users alike, and the Goffs team together with our friends at Irish Thoroughbred Marketing look forward to welcoming buyers from home and abroad to Kildare Paddocks to what we hope will be a strong start to our 2024 sales year."

Printed catalogues will be sent out next week.

