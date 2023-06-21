'A carbon copy of his sire' - Book 2 graduate Elite Status bidding for royal success

Hopes are high that Elite Status can live up to his name in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, with trainer Karl Burke not only issuing a really positive bulletin on the unbeaten son of Havana Grey but likening him to his Group 1-winning sire.

After earning the uncommon Racing Post in-running comment of "promising" when winning by three lengths on his debut at Doncaster on soft ground, he justified that on a quicker surface at Sandown upped to Listed level in the National Stakes at Sandown last month, rocketing five lengths clear of nine rivals.

Elite Status carries the familiar yellow and black silks of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, and is looking worth his 325,000gns price tag from Tattersalls Book 2 in October, when he was offered through Kilminfoyle House Stud.

A step up to Group 2 company and potential glory at the royal meeting now await the strapping bay, who is being kept at five furlongs for the time being.

Burke said: “We were confident going to Doncaster first time out and he improved again going into the National Stakes. It looked a very hot race on paper and, if I’m honest, I didn’t expect him to do it the way he did, but it didn’t surprise me he won."

Having trained the Whitsbury Manor Stud-bred colt's sire, who also landed the National Stakes and then finished seventh behind Sioux Nation in the Norfolk, Burke is in a unique position to compare father and son.

Elite Status pulls clear of his rivals at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Elite Status has a great attitude; he’s always had that great walk to him, as Havana Grey himself had," said Burke. "This colt has more scope than his sire and is a bigger model. He does his work, walks home, eats, sleeps, and that’s all you want in a racehorse.”

Also a graduate of the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, when selling to JC Bloodstock for 56,000gns, he went the way of Burke just under a year later, with the trainer having been forced to sit and suffer as other targets came and went at the October Yearling Sale.

“I had bid on a few lots for Sheikh Obaid in Book 1 and the first few days of Book 2," he said. "We missed out on a few and the owner was giving me a telling off for not buying a horse.

"We went into the last day of the sale with two or three on our list and, with quite a strong budget, I was quite confident we were going to get him.”

Elite Status is the first foal out of three-time winner Dotted Swiss, a daughter of Group 3 winner Swiss Spirit, who started out at Whitsbury Manor before moving on to Batsford Stud.

Burke's daughter, Lucy, is the colt's regular rider and she also compared him to his leading second-season sire, whose highlight on the track came as a three-year-old, when he won the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

Karl Burke: trainer was upbeat about Elite Status and his Royal Ascot prospects Credit: Edward Whitaker

“I initially fell in love with Elite Status because he was a carbon copy of his sire, who I knew so well," she said. "He was very similar to his dad in all ways except colour.

"Back in November, when we started taking the two-year-olds for easy canters upsides over three furlongs, I remember he was upsides for about three strides and then he was gone. He showed a lot of sharpness and a lot of speed.

“He has never been hard-worked at home, so I think there's a lot still to come from him.”

Plenty of punters will be hoping that's the case and that Elite Status can get their Thursday off to a flying start in the Norfolk; the colt is pretty likely to go off favourite in the opener under Clifford Lee, who was aboard at Sandown.

His trainer, who was speaking to Tattersalls, added: “I’m confident Elite Status will stay six furlongs and the way progeny of Havana Grey are training on from two to three-year-olds, I see him getting further as well.

"I see him as a six-furlong horse this year and, who knows, we may be trying the Guineas next year with a bit of luck.”

Read more

Goffs UK announces guaranteed £500,000 prize fund for York's Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes