50 per cent share in Jersey Stakes runner Thunderbear sells to City Bloodstock for £75,000 on ThoroughBid

A 50 per cent share in the Royal Ascot-bound Thunderbear sold to City Bloodstock for £75,000 on ThoroughBid's platform on Thursday.

The gelded son of Kodi Bear is a dual winner and was last seen finishing fourth in the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas in May. His new owners will have the benefit of a full ownership experience with half the costs, with the other 50 per cent of the horse belonging to his County Meath-based trainer Jack Davison.

Davison said: "I think it’s a fair price and, at that money, it’s makes a lot of sense for the new partner too. They’ve now got a significant share in a good, progressive horse who’s got plenty of big days ahead of him.”

The trainer also reported his charge to be in fine form ahead of his Jersey Stakes bid next Saturday:

He said: “He’s bouncing at the moment! I think the horse will run very well at Ascot and he’ll give the new owner a lot of pleasure going forward. He is in great nick, but he’s only a baby and there’s plenty ahead of him.

Jack Davison: trainer of Thunderbear Credit: Patrick McCann

"He will do his final piece of work before Ascot at the Curragh today, then he’s ready to head off there on Wednesday. The rest is up to him. But I couldn’t be happier, he’s in great shape and looks fantastic.”

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said of the sale: "ThoroughBid has broken new ground with this sale; tailoring an online auction to fit the needs of a part-sale, and positioning on a specific date ahead of its intended run at Royal Ascot hopefully shows how flexible we can be. It’s a new and important string to our bow.

“Selling shares in good horses is something we will be striving to do more of in the future, as it can open so many doors for trainers and owners alike.

“We wish the very best of luck to all connections of Thunderbear at Royal Ascot and in the future."

