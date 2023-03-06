220,000gns Tattersalls Horses in Training Sale graduate Motorious scoots to Graded success at Santa Anita

Ever since he came over from Britain, all Motorious has done is hit the board.

That trend continued on Sunday as the son of Muhaarar took home his first Graded win, the $101,000 San Simeon Stakes at Santa Anita Park pulling away for a two and a quarter length triumph. He is 3-2-1 in six starts in the United States for trainer Phil D'Amato.

The five-year-old bay gelding is out of the Pastoral Pursuits mare Squash, who has two starters out of four foals, both winners, while he is a new Graded winner for Haras des Faunes-based sire Muhaarar, the sire of British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes heroine Eshaada.

Bred by Kirtlington Stud and Mary Taylor, Motorious is owned by Anthony Fanticola, having sold at the 2021 Tattersalls Autumn Horses-in-Training Sale for $317,956 when bought by Boomer Bloodstock out of the Diomed Stables consignment.

Multiple Graded winner Brickyard Ride, who was returning to the track after a nine-month layoff, made it appear early on as if the time away served him well. He kept the eventual winner at bay by as much as two lengths coming down the hill in this six and a half furlong challenge for four-year-olds and over. Brickyard Ride opened with fractions of :21.46 and :43.01.

But a stalking Prat and Motorious found their spot once they crossed over the dirt track and entered the stretch. Moving outside of the leader, Motorious had plenty of motor to leave no doubt about the outcome as he put Brickyard Ride away and drew clear.

"I thought if we had a chance to beat him, it would be off the layoff," D'Amato said. "We had a really nice post, and last time, we were just stuck on the inside. Made sure Flavien got him in the race and in the right position to get the job done, and he did a masterful job."

Prat said: "He broke well and I was able to get myself right behind Brickyard Ride, so I was pleased with that. Obviously, I can't let Brickyard Ride do his own thing in the first part, but I kinda wanted to get the jump on him and kind of surprise him. From that point, my horse was really brave and got to the wire."

Motorious paid $5 on a $2 bet. Anarchist took second by a half-length over Brickyard Ride. Whatmakessammyrun, Respect The Code, Sumter and Count Of Amazonia rounded out the field.

Motorious improves to 5-3-2 over 13 starts in his career with $204,944 in earnings.

