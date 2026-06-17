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2026 Godolphin Flying Start class graduate

The Godolphin Flying Start trainees celebrating their graduation
The Godolphin Flying Start trainees celebrating their graduationCredit: Andy Davies, Celtic Photography
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The 2026 Godolphin Flying Start graduation ceremony took place in the Cape Cross Centre at Kildangan Stud in Ireland last Friday. 

Invited guests included family and friends of the 12 trainees, Godolphin management and University College Dublin representatives, who were welcomed by a stallion show hosted by the trainees.

The occasion continued with the business plan showcase in the Godolphin Flying Start training suite. The guests viewed the prototypes, posters and documents the trainee partnerships had produced for their capstone projects.

The graduation ceremony itself was preceded by addresses from executive director Clodagh Kavanagh, chairman Hugh Anderson and UCD executive education director, Tim Wray. 

Lisa-Jane Graffard was called upon to present the trainees with their Godolphin Flying Start Diploma. Matthew Daubeney from Jersey, Channel Islands, was the top student for 2026 having achieved the highest overall grade. Lisa-Jane continued by welcoming the new graduates into the Godolphin Flying Start alumni community with a warm and passionate speech.  

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