Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

2023 Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up sale-topper set for Meydan debut on Friday

The sale-topping Gun Runner colt takes his turn in the sales ring at Meydan
The sale-topping Gun Runner colt takes his turn in the sales ring at Meydan

Guns And Glory

Palm Jebel Ali Presented by NAKHEEL, 2.05, Friday, Meydan

What's the story? 

Guns And Glory returns to the scene of his Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up-topping appearance in March 2023 for trainer Bhupat Seemar and owner Fitri Hay. 

Consigned by Powerstown Stud last spring, the son of the all-conquering Gun Runner made AED2.2 million (or €543,210 as per the sales docket) to Stephen Hillen and the Hays. 

Sensational young sire Gun Runner has two sons in the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale
Gun Runner: Three Chimneys superstar is the sire of Guns And GloryCredit: Edward Whitaker

After the sale, Tom Whitehead of Powerstown Stud said: "I bought the Gun Runner colt from Keeneland for $160,000 last year, he’s just been a lovely horse and has gone to the right place. We’ve just looked for American-bred colts, good individuals, good pedigrees."

How is he bred? 

The three-year-old is out of the Brazilian mare Baby Go Far, a daughter of Elusive Quality who was third in the Grade 1 Grande Premio Barao de Piracicaba. Baby Go Far is a half-sister to Grade 1 Grande Premio Diana winner Viva Rafaela, the dam of French Listed winners or performers Babala and Galifa. 

Viva Rafaela was bought by the Wertheimers for $500,000 at Fasig-Tipton's November Sale in 2015 when consigned by Three Chimneys Farm. The 14-year-old is the dam of three further winners. 

Who does he face? 

Guns And Glory's 12 rivals include fellow Dubai Breeze-Up Sale graduate My Honor, the Crisfords' son of Honor Code out of the stakes-winning New Approach mare Bunairgead, a half-sister to Hackwood Stakes third Tawaassol.

Another opponent is the twice-raced Good Magic colt Tactical Bound, a son of Graded winner Jet Black Magic and another graduate from Goffs last March. 

Military Artist was a winner at Kempton for Roger Varian in September before joining Fawzi Abdulla Nass and is a Munnings half-brother to Listed winner and Grade 2-placed Hendy Woods. 

Read more

'You need to have a lot of arrows to fire' - how the Cashmans cut it in a stallion era transformed by booming books 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 11 January 2024inNews

Last updated 14:25, 11 January 2024

icon
more inNews
more inNews