2.8m gns Tattersalls Book 1 sale-topper set for belated debut at Wolverhampton for Godolphin

BetMGM: It's Showtime Maiden Stakes, 6.00, Friday, Wolverhampton

What's the story?

The 2022 Tattersalls Book 1 sale-topper Kalidasa will, hopefully, make his eagerly awaited debut at Wolverhampton on Friday. Having been entered numerous times – and declared to run – previously, fingers crossed that Friday is the day when this extremely noteworthy newcomer is finally let loose.

He was bred by Watership Down Stud and sold to Godolphin for 2,800,000gns at the Park Paddocks highlight.

How is he bred?

The son of Frankel is bred on the highly successful Frankel-Dubawi nick, one that has produced the likes of Adayar, Mostahdaf and Homeless Songs. He is out of So Mi Dar, a winner of the Musidora Stakes and third in the Prix de l'Opera for owner-breeders the Lloyd-Webbers.

So Mi Dar is out of the fantastic broodmare Dar Re Mi, making her a sister to champion juvenile and Sussex Stakes winner Too Darn Hot. The Dalham Hall Stud horse was a leading first-season sire in 2023, with Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel heading four individual Group winners, and his most expensive yearling sold came at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Sale on Wednesday via the A$1.9 million colt out of A Time For Julia.

So Mi Dar is a sister to the top-class Too Darn Hot Credit: Darley

The duo are also siblings to Group 2 scorer and St Leger second Lah Ti Dar and half-siblings to the Group-placed De Treville, a sire at Sumbe. Dar Re Mi, a top-class performer with wins in the Sheema Classic, Yorkshire Oaks and Pretty Polly Stakes, is a daughter of Watership Down's foundation mare Darara.

Now 19-years-old, Dar Re Mi is a half-sister to the top-class, but ill-fated, Rewilding, Hong Kong Group 1 scorer River Dancer, Group 2 winner Darazari, Spanish top-flight scorer Dariyoun and Prix du Jockey Club third Rhagaas.

Who does he face?

Kalidasa's 11 rivals includes fellow debutante Pilgrim Of Culture, a daughter of Le Havre out of a Galileo sister to smart performers Pablo Escobarr and Roberto Escobarr.

Another to note is Ground Run, a Bated Breath brother to Round Tower Stakes second Landshark, and the progressive twice-raced Katstar, by Sea The Stars and out of the stakes-winning Dubawi mare Katawi.

