1,500,000gns Dubawi colt ready for Newmarket debut on Saturday

Newmarket: Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Maiden Stakes (4.25 Saturday)

What's the story?

A 1,500,000gns purchase by Godolphin from Hazelwood Bloodstock at Book 1 last October, this Dubawi colt hails from a truly excellent distaff line.

How is he bred?

The Charlie Appleby juvenile is the third foal out of the once-raced Galileo mare Ring The Bell. That makes him a half-brother to two stakes performers including this year's Listed Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes scorer and Coronation Stakes third Sounds Of Heaven, by Kingman. The pair's other sibling, the Dark Angel filly Voice Of Angels, is a dual winner and was stakes-placed last November.

Ring The Bell is in turn out of the dual Group-winning Pivotal mare Beauty Is Truth and is a sister to three top-level winners in Hydrangea, Hermosa and The United States. Hydrangea struck in the 2017 Matron Stakes and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, while Hermosa claimed the 2019 English and Irish 1,000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore.

Their Galileo brother, The United States, struck in the Ranvet Stakes in Australia. The Galileo quartet are half-siblings to dual Group winner Fire Lily, a daughter of Dansili who also placed in the Prix Marcel Boussac and Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Who does he face?

The colt's eight rivals include stablemate Point Sur, a son of leading first-season sire Too Darn Hot and a close relation to Group scorer and St Leger second New London, by Dubawi.

Anything else major to keep tabs on?

Indeed. Another well-bred individual to debut on Saturday is Ballydoyle's Illinois (1.10 Curragh ). Coolmore's son of Galileo is the 13th foal out of the prolific Danedrop, making him a brother to Chester Vase scorer Venice Beach and fellow Group 3 scorer Broadway. They are half-siblings to the magnificent German champion Danedream, whose Group 1 wins included the King George and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Less than a couple of hours later on what is a really interesting Curragh card, Next Trick (2.55) is another who catches the eye on her debut, being a half-sister to last weekend's Group 1 Prix de Royallieu winner Sea Silk Road. While she is by Sea The Stars, the Dermot Weld-trained runner is by Bated Breath and was bred by Kildaragh Stud. The operation sold the yearling full-sister to Sea Silk Road to Godolphin for 575,000gns at Book 1 this week.

