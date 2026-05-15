1,000 Guineas winner Cachet dies in Japan

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Cachet, winner of the 1,000 Guineas, died in Japan earlier this year. She was seven.

A 60,000gns Craven Breeze-Up purchase for owners Highclere Stud, the George Boughey-trained daughter of Aclaim proved high-class at two, winning on her debut and gaining a handful of black type, most notably when third in the Fillies’ Mile. She also finished fourth, beaten just a length by Pizza Bianca, in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

She kicked off her three-year-old campaign with a victory in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, before adding the Newmarket Classic to her record on her next start.

Cachet made headlines once again when selling to Katsumi Yoshida’s Northern Farm for 2,200,000gns at the 2023 Tattersalls December Mares Sale. Her first and only foal, a colt by Kingman, sold for ¥90,200,000 to Kaneko Makoto Holdings at the 2025 Northern Farm Mixed Sale.

According to the Japanese Stud Book, Cachet died on January 22.

Bred by John Bourke of Hyde Park Stud, the mare was out of Poyle Sophie, a placed daughter of Teofilo, who was bought with the Classic winner in utero for just 3,000gns in 2018.

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