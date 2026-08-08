€1.1 million Arqana sale-topper Lex Victoria rules on debut at Newmarket

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Lex Victoria arrived at Newmarket on Saturday with a point to prove before making a winning debut in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Newcomers' "Confined" Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

The Sioux Nation filly was, at €1,100,000, the most expensive individual to have been bought from any of the European breeze-up sales this spring when knocked down to bloodstock agent Anthony Stroud at Arqana .

The filly bred by Oliver Pawle was another tremendous result for Roderic Kavanagh’s Glending Stables having been pinhooked for 98,000gns from Book 3 of last year’s Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Lex Victoria, a daughter of Listed-winning sprinter Porthilly , carries the colours of Victorious Racing in a partnership with another eminent Bahraini owner, Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa.

She needed a bit of a wake up from David Probert but Simon and Ed Crisford’s runner outpointed a newcomer from the John and Thady Gosden stable, the well-bred Mehmas filly Thi Qar, by a neck. Watch Party, a runner for high-profile US owner Mike Repole, showed some ability in third.

Victorious Racing was the most notable buyer at the breeze-ups this time around, through Stroud. It has the Tattersalls Craven Sale 900,000gns topper, Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes winner Senorita Bonita as well as Mrair , who led the way at the Goffs event at Doncaster at £880,000 and is also a winner.

Inner City Blues , who was second in the Arqana standings at €900,000, is already a Group 2 winner for Godolphin in the July Stakes.

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