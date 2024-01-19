New incentive launched for TBA Flat Stallion Parade plus three first-season sires among star line-up

The TBA has announced that ten stallions have been confirmed as part of its annual Flat Stallion Parade, which will take place prior to the first day of trade at the Tattersalls February Sale on Thursday, February 1 at 11am.

For the first time, this year’s stallions have been extended to those whose advertised fee sits at £15,000 or less, to give breeders a wide range of sires to view and discuss mating plans with others.

Additionally, Tattersalls will be supporting the parade with the launch of a new incentive offering a free-entry prize draw for nominations purchased at the parade for one of five complimentary foal entries at the 2025 December Foal Sale.

In order to be entered into the prize draw, breeders need to sign a service contract for one of the stallions within 24 hours of the parade. Full terms and conditions are available to view on the TBA website.

Matt Prior, associate director at Tattersalls and TBA trustee, said: “We are delighted to be once again supporting the TBA Flat Stallion Parade and the revised format, along with the new incentive scheme we are offering alongside the TBA, will hopefully encourage breeders to come along and purchase a nomination.”

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the TBA, added: “It is important for us to continuously enhance what we do to support the British thoroughbred breeding industry, especially at this current time.

"The Flat Stallion parade is a key event which offers a great opportunity to promote an array of British-based stallions to breeders and to suit all mares and budgets.

“We are very grateful to all those studs bringing stallions along, as well as Tattersalls for their ongoing support of the event.”

Sandy Lane Stakes winner El Caballo and Group 3 Burj Nahar winner Midnight Sands will make a first appearance around the Tattersalls sales ring as stallions, while fellow freshman sire and dual Joel Stakes winner Mutasaabeq will also be in attendance at the event.

He is one of three National Stud stallions who will be on parade, the others being Gold Cup hero Stradavarius, who returns to the event for a second year, and third-season sire Lope Y Fernandez.

Sophie Buckley, co-owner of Culworth Grounds, said: “We are delighted to be bringing El Caballo to the TBA Flat Stallion Parade. Having the opportunity to showcase first-season sires alongside established ones is unique, and the new Tattersalls incentive is a positive reason for us to bring clients to the parade.”

Joe Bradley, bloodstock manager for the National Stud, said: “The Flat Stallion Parade has proved a highly worthwhile exercise for us in the past and we are very pleased to be supporting it again.

"Being able to showcase our newest addition alongside the more established sires is a beneficial move for us stallion studs, as well as a good reminder for breeders of what is available.”

Cheveley Park Stud is supporting the event by sending both of their stallions – Temple Stakes winner Twilight Son and Dante Stakes winner Ulysses.

Breeders are currently awaiting the first foals by Overbury Stud’s Caturra, who will be back at Park Paddocks, as will Newsells Park Stud-based four-time Group 2 winner A’Ali.

Completing the line-up is Dullingham Park Stud’s newcomer Soldier’s Call.

Stallions will be based out of the Left Yard and Terrace Yard, with the parade taking place in the sales ring at 11am, hosted by Gina Bryce and Shirley Anderson-Jolag. Breeders are invited to view the stallions, discuss mating plans and nomination enquiries with stallion managers following the parade. Refreshments will be provided by the TBA from the hospitality box.

Attending stallions:

A’ali – Society Rock ex Motion Lass (Motivator)

Caturra – Mehmas ex Shoshoni Wind (Sleeping Indian)

El Canballo – Havana Gold ex Showstoppa (Showcasing)

Lope Y Fernandez – Lope De Vega ex Black Dahlia (Dansili)

Midnight Sands – Speightstown ex It’s Midnight (Shamardal)

Mutasaabeq – Invincible Spirit ex Ghanaati (Giant’s Causeway)

Soldier's Call – Showcasing ex Dijarvo (Iceman)

Stradivarius – Sea The Stars ex Private Life (Bering)

Twilight Son – Kyllachy ex Twilight Istress (Bin Ajwaad)

Ulysses – Galileo ex Light Shift (Kingmambo

This event is free to attend. For more information on the TBA Flat Stallion Parade, call 01638 661321 or email info@thetba.co.uk

