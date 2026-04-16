Mystery solved: revealing the unlikely backstory behind the little-known stallion who became the talk of Newmarket

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Newmarket’s Craven meeting provides an important early season platform for stallions to showcase their talents. But there was an unexpected twist on Wednesday that meant it was not the usual suspects like Dubawi, Frankel or Night Of Thunder who set tongues wagging.

There was just one name on every bloodstock aficionado’s lips, or more specially one question: who is Good Effort?

The son of Shamardal did not have a glittering Group 1-winning career, has not been the subject of a gaudy marketing campaign and doesn’t boast a line of merchandise bearing his name.

However, that did not stop him siring a taking winner with his very first runner as Magic Effort scooped the Scorthy Champ Standing At Barton British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes in gutsy fashion, downing the progeny of much more vaunted sires like Havana Grey, St Mark’s Basilica and Too Darn Hot in the process.

Magic Effort (far side) battles to victory at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Rabbah Bloodstock-bred filly is trained by Ismail Mohammed, as was her sire during his 37-race career. She carried the familiar yellow and black colours of owner Abdulla Al Mansoori, who also owned Good Effort and has been almost single handedly responsible for this unlikely breeding venture.

“He thought the absolute world of Good Effort and wanted to give him a chance,” said Rabbah’s bloodstock manager Jono Mills. “He’s driven this and has basically covered the bulk of his own mares with the horse. We’ve stood him as a private stallion and he’s only ever covered Rabbah mares. He lives with Eric Cantillon at Plumpton Hall Stud [in Bury St Edmunds]. It’s an amazing story.”

Al Mansoori has owned plenty of notable talents, including Desert Encounter, Universal and West Wind Blows, the latter of whom was last seen finishing runner-up to Calandagan in the Dubai Sheema Classic. Good Effort did his bit to bolster his owner’s roll of honour, with his nine victories including three Listed successes on Lingfield’s all-weather course.

Good Effort exercising at Meydan in 2022 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Magic Effort rates a fine advert for the quality her sire can impart, with some paddock judges rating her the standout in the eight-strong field. Mills said the two-year-old, who has her share of size and scope, is typical of the sire’s offspring, and added that Good Effort now looks set to be represented on one of the biggest stages in world racing.

“His stock have always been really, really nice and I’ve always enjoyed looking at them,” he said. “They’re all good-lookers. I hope a few more of them can come out and run well. It’s early days, but it’s a great start and we’re going to go to Royal Ascot [with Magic Effort] with a live chance.”

It seems unlikely the racecourse will be flooded with Good Effort’s progeny anytime soon as Weatherbys records show he covered just six mares in 2023, eight in 2024 and 17 last season. Mills said the stallion would cover another “handful” of Rabbah mares this year too, but that, despite Wednesday’s success, said there was no grand plan to bring his services to a wider market just yet.

“To be brutally honest, we’ve never really thought about the commercial side of it with him, but that’s something we’d obviously discuss with the owner and come up with a plan if we get that far,” he said.

Jono Mills: "This is a dream that will hopefully go a little bit further" Credit: Alisha Meeder

Expanding on Al Mansoori’s motivations, Mills said: “He has his own views, and that’s the wonderful thing about this business; everybody can be right or wrong. We did something similar with Universal and it’s so far so good with Good Effort.

“There’s no exact science, and that’s why this game is full of dreams. This is a dream that will hopefully go a little bit further.”

More from Craven week:

Emerging superpower strikes as rapid Starspangledbanner filly goes from overlooked yearling to 900,000gns Craven Sale star

Palace Pier colt caps Craven Sale at 450,000gns as breeze-up season gets off on ‘nervous’ footing