'My expectations were far exceeded' - reflections on the Irish National Stud management course

Shane Loughnane from County Kerry made a big impression among the graduates of this year's Irish National Stud Thoroughbred Breeding Management Course, receiving the Gold Medal for outstanding performance. He tells us a little more about himself and his experience of the course.

What's your earliest racing memory?

I wasn’t born into a racing family, nor did either of my parents have any interest in horses growing up. I was born and raised in Listowel, which annually hosts the seven-day harvest festival in September, so I suppose that’s where the love and interest for horses and racing originates from.

From an early age I’ve always had a love for working outdoors. I have a few uncles who are farmers and I used to look forward to visiting them when I was younger, hoping they would be moving cattle, going to the mart, or would just simply take me around in the tractor while they did actual work. I knew a job working with animals was the only line of work I had any interest in, whether in farming or as a vet.

My earliest memories of racing are Sprinter Sacre winning the Arkle and Synchronised the Gold Cup in 2012. I was 11 at the time, but it wasn’t until 2018 when I began to think there could be a job in this industry for me. I was taken by my uncle and his family on the ITM Stallion Trail and we visited studs like Coolmore.

It was essentially a lightbulb moment as from that day forward I've become utterly fascinated by the whole industry. Six years later, with a bachelor’s degree in equine science and having completed the Irish National Stud course, I think it's safe to say I've caught the racing bug.

You did very well on the course; what are you proudest of from your achievements?

There are a lot of things to be proud of. Having such a passion for breeding and pedigrees, I was delighted my article on blue hens was selected to be published in the Irish Field. Coming from a town synonymous for its writers and given my mother is an English teacher, it's an award I’m very proud to have achieved!

The class of 2024 graduate at the Irish National Stud Credit: Caroline Norris

I was also very fortunate to be awarded the Equine Business Award by INS CEO Cathal Beale. The standout moment was, however, winning the Gold Medal Award. I join an elite list of alumni that have also had the pleasure of winning it, so hopefully I emulate some of their successes in the future.

Was the course as you expected, and was there anything in particular you will take from it?

I applied for two main reasons: to gain more foaling experience and to network. Having worked in the industry for only a relatively short time, I thought the course was the perfect opportunity to learn and meet 27 other individuals from around the world, of a similar age, all with the same interests. Looking back, my expectations were far exceeded.

The blend of yard work and evening lectures with leading veterinarians and industry leaders is a fantastic learning opportunity that I took full advantage of. Most importantly, however, are the connections and people I met during my time on the course.

I presume every year-group feels the same way, but I feel the class of 2024 was a bit special. The friends I've made and the countless memories we shared is something I'll cherish for the rest of my life. Living in Kildare, the heartland of the Irish racing industry, for six months allows you to meet so many fantastic people, and I cannot recommend the course highly enough for any young person.

Are there any of your classmates that the industry should keep an eye out for in future?

There were numerous individuals I've no doubt have a bright future, but if I was to put my money where my mouth is, I'd bet on Tadhg McGuinness doing very well for himself, and I don’t think many of the class would disagree.

Irish National Stud award winners Ian Hyland, Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Orla Hassett, Tadhg McGuinness, Grace Hamilton, Shane Loughnane, Kayla Bracken and Luke Kevin with their prizes Credit: Caroline Norris

His work ethic and eagerness to learn is something to admire, and this did not go unnoticed as he was awarded the Continuous Assessment Award at the graduation. I could name Luke Kevin and Grace Hamilton, who have been awarded a place on Godolphin Flying Start, as well as Mark Moloney, Orla Hassett and Brady Betlamini, just a few of the countless people to keep an eye out for.

Who have been the biggest influences on your racing life so far?

I got my first proper job in the industry working for the Lillingston family at Mount Coote Stud. Initially I was rather green and inexperienced, and I owe a lot to Luke Lillingston and the staff for teaching me so much. Whether it was to do with yearlings, foaling mares or pedigrees, the knowledge I gained during my time at Mount Coote will stand to me for many years to come.

I was then fortunate to spend over a year and half at Ballyphilip Stud with Paul McCartan. If I was to sum up Paul in one word, it would be meticulous. Not only is he a great horseman but also an excellent teacher, who went out of his way to educate me on all aspects of stud work, whether it was going around with him at foal sales or during yearling prep. To have the continued levels of success that Ballyphilip have achieved is something only to be admired.

To have mentors like Luke, Paul and now Cathal Beale is a great advantage to me. They're connections I’m so grateful to have made.

Luke Lillingston of Mount Coote Stud was an early mentor Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

You're a young person starting out in racing. Are you optimistic about its future?

Without doubt I’m optimistic. It’s a fantastic industry with some amazing people and I think anyone involved should be proud of what we do. There are areas that need continuous improvement, yet I think it's fair to say the industry has made great efforts of improving in all aspects, and hopefully they can translate into a great, thriving industry, mimicking jurisdictions like Japan, where it is flourishing.

What can Irish and British racing do to attract young people, both as professionals and fans?

Efforts like Club 26 and ITBA Next-Gen are just two wonderful examples of how our industry is actively trying to improve its popularity among young people. Student racedays in both Ireland and Britain are a great initiative. During my time on the INS course I attended meetings at the likes of Leopardstown, Punchestown, Naas and the Curragh, and I think it's fair to say there was a strong cohort of young people at each of them. With the continued efforts of our industry to attract new young people, we might just be starting to see results, with a hope for continued success into the future.

Who's your favourite horse?

It’s a fairly cliched answer but I'd have to say Galileo. Saying that, I wasn’t even a year old when he won the Derby, so I'd be lying to say he’s my favourite horse for his spectacular efforts on the track. I'd pick him because six years ago, standing in the stallion yard at Coolmore listening to the story behind him and the legacy he left ultimately lit the spark in my interest in the industry, which has spiralled ever since.

Meeting Galileo lit Shane Loughnane's interest in racing Credit: Patrick McCann

And your racing hero?

It's hard to just pick one. Vincent O’Brien, John Magnier, the Aga Khan and Prince Khalid Abdullah are just a few I'd say most people in the industry look up to. The breeding organisations they created and bloodlines they have developed are extraordinary. It's fair to say Irish racing wouldn’t be the same without Vincent O’Brien and John Magnier.

What's next for you?

After the course I’m going to start work at Ballyhimikin Stud and stay there for yearling prep and the sales. It’s a place that comes highly recommended by a lot of people, so I’m really looking forward to learning how they do things. After that the plan is to head to Australia and do other yearling seasons, hopefully do the same in Kentucky, then come back to Ireland and do a foal prep. Then I'll try to get a full-time job as a stud groom somewhere.

The ultimate goal is to manage a stud farm, with the aim of pinhooking a few foals and maybe owning a mare or two along the way. Although I've learned a lot so far, I’m in no rush to settle down into a permanent job. I’m still young and I think it's important to make the most of the opportunities that come your way. I’ve always wanted to do a bit of traveling, so I hope to fit some of that in between work and make the most of being in America and Australia.

