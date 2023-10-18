More Devon delight as Millman filly bonus tally soars to £80,000 and dwarfs prize-money earnings

Adaay In Devon has become the first Flat filly to win four Great British Bonuses since the scheme launched in June 2020.

Trained by Rod Millman, the two-year-old filly has earned £31,642 in prize-money but a whopping £80,000 in bonuses for her yard and owners the Horniwinks Racing Syndicate, whose Micky Ludwell recently gave Racing Post Bloodstock the fascinating backstory.

Millman said: “The mare, Favourite Girl, landed on her feet. The owners are farmers and very good stockmen so she has the best of everything and is well looked after. They sent her to Adaay, who I’ve had success with before, and we all know that Whitsbury Manor will look after their breeders.”

Of the scheme, Millman said: “When Favourite Girl had a filly, it was a no-brainer to register her for GBB. It has been great for us – we’ve won bonuses with several fillies including Tagline, Cuban Mistress and Crooked Crown. I’ve been and brought several GBB-registered fillies this year, it’s great for the breeders and even better for owners.

“Adaay In Devon has been a pleasure to train and we’ve been absolutely delighted with her progress.”

After three runs and two placings, Adaay In Devon had her first win and £20,000 bonus at Windsor on August 7, when the filly won convincingly in a Class 5 maiden. Her second win came 19 days later at Goodwood in a Class 4 novice stakes. On September 13 she made the long journey from Devon to Carlisle, where she stormed to a third £20,000 bonus.

Bonus number four arrived on Tuesday, when Adaay In Devon lined up for the fillies’ conditions stakes at Leicester, where Oliver Searle did the steering.

GBB operations executive Charlie Newton said: “Three bonuses is certainly possible but it is tricky and any filly aiming for it would usually run under a hefty penalty. Only seven other Flat fillies have achieved this, including Perdika, Running Lion and more recently Woodhay Wonder.”

Millman said: “We hoped to win one bonus so to have won four is fantastic. It’s great for her owners – they’re just smaller owner-breeders so to reward them like this is great.”

The scheme is supported by and receives significant funding from the Levy Board, and is managed by the Thoroughbred Breeders Association, whose chairman Philip Newton said: “We’re delighted to be able to support a super filly like this and we’re thrilled for her connections. It takes careful race planning to achieve four bonuses on the Flat so Rod’s efforts have to be applauded. If you ever needed proof that breeding and racing a British-bred filly can be a profitable affair, Adaay In Devon is it.”

Millman added: “Her next run will be in a Listed race at Newbury or Newmarket. The mare has a filly by Sergei Prokofiev this year, so it won’t be the syndicate’s last GBB bonus!”

