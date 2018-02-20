Mickley Stud's Taylor takes home Godophin Stud Staff prize

Sarah Taylor, general manager at Mickley Stud in Shropshire, has spoken of her delight after picking up the Stud Staff prize at Monday evening's Godolphin Stud and Staff Awards at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in London.

Taylor, 33, was nominated alongside Goldford Stud head groom Kate Ford and Brookside Stud groom Daniel James, with colleagues paying tribute to her readiness to handle the most unglamorous of tasks, including waiting up late at night to foal mares and tending to sick horses.

Staff at Mickley Stud praised Taylor for her knowledgeable and caring nature, as well as her desire to stand up for her beliefs, and said that the operation "would simply not work without her".

"I was delighted just to be nominated, nevermind to win it," said Taylor, who has worked at Mickley Stud for ten years and oversees 200 horses and some cattle as part of her role. "The recognition is something you don't think of when you're working away everyday.

"It was a great day at the awards and my thanks goes to everyone who put the award on."

As well as winning £5,000 for herself, Taylor also netted the same amount for her stud. The two runners-up took home £2,000, as well as a further £2,000 for their respective studs.

Richard Kent, who established Mickley Stud in 2005, said: "We're absolutely delighted for Sarah and all the awards last night were won by very deserving people."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

If you enjoyed this, you should read:

McLernon's rapid rise helps her land top honour at Stud and Stable Staff Awards

Cherubic another cheapie to cheer Richard Kent