Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Bloodstock Latest TRIBUTE

Star mare National Colour dies giving birth to a healthy filly

Two of her sons broke through in Group 1 company on the same card

National Colour (right) just fails to catch Borderlescott in the Nunthorpe
National Colour (right) just fails to catch Borderlescott in the Nunthorpe
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1
By Ollie O'Donoghue

National Colour, a brilliant racemare and producer who was crowned Horse of the Year in South Africa for the 2005-06 season, has died while giving birth to a healthy filly foal by champion Australian sire Snitzel. 

Trained by Sean Tarry, the mare won three consecutive Group 1 sprints in her native South Africa and was also campaigned in the UAE and Britain, where she was only just touched off by Borderlescott in the 2008 Nunthorpe Stakes. 

As a broodmare, the daughter of National Assembly enjoyed a red-letter day when her sons Mustaaqeem and Rafeef made their Group 1 breakthrough on the same Turffontein card on May 6, 2017.

The Shadwell-raced pair put clear daylight between themselves and their rivals - Mustaaqeem an easy four-length winner of the SA Nursery and Rafeef just over a length clear in the Computaform Sprint. 

Mustaaqeem also topped the 2016 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale when bought by Angus Gold on behalf of Shadwell for A$1.75 million (around £970,000/€1.1m).

John Koster of Klawervlei Stud, who owned the popular grey mare, told Turf Talk: "National Colour died of a broad ligament haemorrhage shortly after giving birth to a filly by Snitzel.

"It's very sad news for us. National Colour was a beacon of hope and excellence for Chris and Erich van Niekerk, Sean Tarry and Klawervlei. We mourn her passing and we celebrate her brilliance as a racehorse and broodmare. May she gallop freely in the greenest pastures, into eternity.”

Koster added that the filly foal, the eighth produce of National Colour and a three-parts sister to Mustaaqeem and Rafeef, would be fostered immediately. 

Read more . . .

National Colour the dam of two Group 1 winners on same card

It's very sad news for us. National Colour was a beacon of hope and excellence for Chris and Erich van Niekerk, Sean Tarry and Klawervlei

Related stories

First representative for sub-fertile Kingsbarns Impressive bumper winner to head across the pond after £150,000 purchase French connection: World Cup winner Griezmann bags Arqana session-topper Group 1 winner Cloth Of Stars to stand at Darley's Haras du Logis in 2019 £50,000 sale-topper masks a challenging day for vendors at Goffs Timely update sees Soldier Hollow filly fetch €140,000 in Deauville

Key data

National Colour
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets