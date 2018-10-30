Progressive Corrosive Dubai-bound after topping day two of Autumn HIT Sale

Corrosive makes his way around the Tattersalls sales ring on Tuesday

Strong demand for Dubai Carnival and King’s Cup prospects fuelled a competitive day of trade on the second day of the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale on Tuesday.

Four of the top six lots to sell are set to continue their career in the Middle East, led by Corrosive, a one-time Classic hope for Hugo Palmer who has both the Dubai Carnival and a campaign in Saudi Arabia on his agenda after selling for 450,000 guineas to Ibrahim Rachid.

Sales veteran Rachid, one of the most colourful characters on the auction circuit, outbid Anthony Stroud to land the three-year-old on behalf of Abdulrahman Fahad Albawardi, who plans to send his new recruit to Saudi Arabia to be trained.

450,000gns from Abdulrahman Fahad M Albawardi buys Corrossive at the #TattsAutumn HIT Sale, the winning #TattsCraven graduate consigned by The Castlebridge Consignment on behalf of @hpalmerracing. pic.twitter.com/AFMevCrSek — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 30, 2018

“He’ll ultimately head to Dubai for the Carnival but for us, the King’s Cup is extremely important and hopefully he’ll be one for that race,” said Rachid. “He’s a very good looking, good-moving, sound horse who has a chance to go on dirt - he’s bred to as a son of Uncle Mo - and he vetted very well.”

Trained by Palmer on behalf of Vefa Ibrahim Araci, Corrosive had a productive start to the season when winning his first two races, including a competitive three-year-old handicap over Ascot’s straight mile. A series of creditable efforts followed over the summer before he returned to winning ways with a cosy success in a Chelmsford handicap last month against older horses.

Rob Speers, who originally paid 150,000gns on behalf of Araci for the horse at last year’s Tattersalls Craven Sale, was understandably pleased with the sale.

“Corrosive has progressed through the year,” he said. “He’s become a very good handicapper and came here with global appeal.”

A switch to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, also beckons for the highly rated sprinter Mjjack. Ted Voute, acting on behalf of Prince Faisal bin Khalid’s Red Stable, went to 260,000gns for the Elzaam colt, who has won five races and close to £115,000 during his career Karl Burke. He was particularly impressive when the wide-margin winner of a conditions race at Haydock last month and most recently ran third in the Balmoral Handicap on QIPCO Champions Day at Ascot.

Euginio: 'Should fit the Dubai Carnival well'

Euginio to Dubai

Little sparks the interest of buyers more than a fresh update and armed with such an enhancement, the classy Euginio duly attracted the attention of a range of international interests when he came under the hammer on Tuesday.

The four-year-old recorded a career best for Richard Hannon earlier this month when successful in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket and is now set for an international campaign with Fawzi Nass after selling for 400,000gns to Oliver St Lawrence.

“He’s one for the Dubai Carnival and hopefully he'll do well,” said St Lawrence after outbidding Anthony Stroud and representatives of Prince Faisal Bin Khaled. "Fawzi has about half a dozen running out there and this horse should fit the Carnival well - he's rated 109, he just won his Group 3 and he acts on good to firm.

“There is not much in the sale with that kind of profile after

withdrawals, so we thought we'd get our heads down and really push to get him."

Euginio was one of several horses offered on Tuesday by Derby-winning owners Saleh Al Homaizi and Imad Al Sagar, also the vendors of Wednesday's stand-out entry Aljazzi. The pair, who trade as Blue Diamond Stud UK, are in the process of trimming down their operation but elected to retain their well regarded homebred Extra Elusive at 300,000gns. The Roger Charlton-trained Mastercraftsman colt was the taking winner of a good Kempton handicap in August and found the ground against him when unplaced in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup at Newbury last time out.

The stud also retained Extra Elusive’s unraced two-year-old half-sister Lady Rasha, a daughter of Dansili, at 320,000gns.

“Extra Elusive returns to Roger Charlton,” explained their advisor Tony Nerses. “We think a lot of him - he is a beautiful, correct horse and there is plenty more to come.”

Lucius Tiberius ridden by Donnacha O'Brien winning The Irish Stallion farms EBF Maiden at the Curragh in May

Busy day for Stroud

Anthony Stroud, the underbidder on both Corrosive and Euginio, had better luck in his pursuit of Lucius Tiberius, for whom he paid 320,000gns out of Aidan O’Brien’s yard.

Fourth behind Euginio in the Darley Stakes, the son of Camelot has seemingly thrived for a busy campaign this season, winning three of his other nine starts.

Like his Newmarket conqueror, the three-year-old is likely to make his next appearance in Dubai.

“He looks a good fit for the Carnival,” said Stroud. “He’s a good looking horse who’s had a good season and he vetted well.”

Stroud also struck at 140,000gns for the talented four-year-old in Mubtasim, a three-time winner for William Haggas who ran third in last year’s Sandy Lane and Jersey Stakes.

“Again, he fits the programme for Dubai and came well recommended," said Stroud of the Arcano gelding, a mere 38,000gns purchase by Rabbah Bloodstock as a yearling who has gone on to earn close to £200,000. "I've been underbidder a few times here this week so it’s nice to get one.”

Stroud’s third six-figure purchase of the day was dual winner Completion, another from the Haggas yard who commanded 120,000gns.

American switch for Feel Glorious

Feel Glorious, a creditable second for George Baker in Sunday’s Grosser Soldier Preis at Hanover, will shortly be on her travels again, this time to continue her career with Christophe Clement in America after selling for 130,000gns to Stephen Hillen.

The Bated Breath filly sprang a 125-1 surprise when breaking her maiden at Goodwood back in the summer but proved that performance was no fluke on Sunday with her Listed-placed effort.

”She has just won one race so will fit into the programme very well in the US," said Hillen. "If all goes well she might have options to look for black-type on the turf out there too."

Noel Meade: busy buying at Tattersalls on Tuesday

Jumps trainers restock

It was not all about big international money on Tuesday however, as a number of jumps trainers took the chance to restock. They included Noel Meade, who went to 110,000gns for multiple winner Davy’s Dilemma with agent Margaret O’Toole.

Michael Dods has saddled the Sixties Icon gelding to win four of his 13 starts, including a competitive staying handicap on his penultimate start at York.

“He’s been bought to go jumping for an existing client," said Meade.

“Michael told us he wasn't going to let him go unless he made over 100,000gns.

“He is a lovely horse. There are no ifs or buts with him - he is already a gelding, he goes on soft ground and he stays well, so I’m delighted to get him.”

Also set for a change of code is Reverend Jacobs. The Nathaniel gelding recorded a Racing Post Rating of 99 when scoring over 1m4f at Newmarket in August and will now go jumping with Alan King after selling for 100,000gns to Anthony Bromley of Highflyer Bloodstock.

Figures

A solid day of trade resulted in the sale of 238 horses for a total of 8,250,100gns. The clearance rate was a strong 88 per cent and the average showed a marginal rise of four per cent to 34,644gns. However, the median dropped by three per cent to 17,500gns.

