Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

ANZ Bloodstock News

No doubt at Sale as Defying proves too classy in the Cup

Douglas Whyte also makes it 1,800 winners and counting in Hong Kong

In Monday's issue of ANZ Bloodstock News, Queensland raider Doubt Defying continued his sharp rise through the ranks with a strong performance in the Listed Sale Cup over a mile on Sunday.

Also, Douglas Whyte enhanced his legend with another milestone win at Happy Valley on Sunday, the 1,800th of his Hong Kong career.

