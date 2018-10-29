No doubt at Sale as Defying proves too classy in the Cup

In Monday's issue of ANZ Bloodstock News, Queensland raider Doubt Defying continued his sharp rise through the ranks with a strong performance in the Listed Sale Cup over a mile on Sunday.

Also, Douglas Whyte enhanced his legend with another milestone win at Happy Valley on Sunday, the 1,800th of his Hong Kong career.

