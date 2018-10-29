Group 1-winner Recoletos to stand at Haras du Quesnay

Recoletos - one of two Pattern winners this season for his Highest Honor dam Highphar - will stand at Haras du Quesnay for the 2019 breeding season.

Among the leading milers in Europe this season, Recoletos will be offered to breeders at an €8,000 fee.

The four-year-old son of Whipper showed his liking for a mile trip at Longchamp when landing the Prix d'Ispahan in May and Prix du Moulin in September, both times ridden by Olivier Peslier.

Carlos Laffon-Parias - who trained Solemia to win the Arc - handled the racing career of Recoletos, as well as his Group 2-winning American Post half-sister Castellar, both bred and owned by Sarl Darpat France.

Recoletos is a paternal grandson of Miesque's Son, whose influential dam Miesque is also the ancestress of Alpha Centauri and Study Of Man.

Whipper, who also sired this year's Strensall Stakes scorer Lord Glitters, stood at a €3,800 fee this year - with Haras de Traban likely to reconsider his price ahead of next year.

Recoletos will stand alongside first-season sire Anodin, whose fee will rise from €6,000 to €15,000 for the forthcoming season.

The son of Anabaa sired the first two home in the Prix des Chenes and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere third Anodor.

Attendu and Motivator complete the four-strong roster.

