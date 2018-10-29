Frankel colt out of Japanese champion Vodka heads December Yearling Sale

Frankel at Banstead Manor Stud with his ever present stallion man Rob Bowley

A Frankel colt out of outstanding Japanese champion racemare Vodka looks set to be the star attraction of this year's 200-strong Tattersalls December Yearling Sale, which takes place on Monday, November 26.

In Japan, Vodka was crowned champion two-year-old filly and champion older mare at four and five, and won the Yasuda Kinen over a mile twice, as well as the Japan Cup, Tenno Sho and Victoria Mile.

The yearling's brother Tanino Frankel - while not competing in Graded company - did manage to land the valuable Seibu Suponichi Sho at Kokura.

It is the third year in a row the sales house has restricted its December Yearling Sale catalogue to 200 lots - a sharp decline on the 306-strong catalogue eight years ago.

Tattersalls has evidently placed a premium on quality, with siblings to 41 Group and Listed performers and 26 yearlings out of Group or Listed-winning mares set to come under the hammer.

Other exciting lots include a colt and a filly by perennial champion sire Galileo and a pair of Frankel fillies.



Sea The Stars, whose Irish and Yorkshire Oaks-winning daughter Sea Of Class was purchased for 170,000gns at the 2016 sale, is represented by four offspring, while Kodiac has four fillies catalogued.

Leading European first-crop sires No Nay Never and Kingman are also well represented with three and four lots each, while proven sires such as Distorted Humor, Elusive Quality, Kitten's Joy, Le Havre, Rajsaman and Siyouni add an international flavour to the catalogue.

The largest consignment comes from The Castlebridge Consignment with a team of 14 yearlings, followed by the ten-strong consignment from Baroda and Colbinstown Studs, which includes yearlings by first-crop sires Gleneagles, Golden Horn and Make Believe.

Other first-crop sires with yearlings on offer include Brazen Beau, Cable Bay, Due Diligence, Free Eagle, French Navy, Fulbright, Hallowed Crown, Hot Streak, Ivawood, Kingston Hill, Muhaarar, Mustajeeb, Night Of Thunder and Outstrip.

Edmond Mahony, chairman of Tattersalls, said: "The Tattersalls December Yearling Sale is a consistent source of top-class performers and the outstanding filly Sea Of Class, purchased at the sale two years ago, shows why the fixture is so popular year after year.

"The vast majority of the best British and Irish sires have yearlings catalogued and owners and trainers will undoubtedly be drawn to the significant number of yearlings eligible for lucrative Tattersalls bonuses or valuable sales races.

"Nearly 30 of the yearlings catalogued are eligible for £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonuses, the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, or the €300,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Stakes Auction Stakes and nearly 100 are eligible for the Plus 10 Bonus Scheme."

