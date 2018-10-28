First representative for sub-fertile Kingsbarns

Kingsbarns: Racing Post Trophy winner died from colic in South Africa in May

Kingsbarns, Galileo's only son to win the Vertem Futurity in 2012, will see his first runner line up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden over an extended mile at Galway on Monday (12.40).

Two-year-old filly Jillbridge is among only five registered foals from the sire's sole Irish-bred crop conceived at Coolmore Stud in Ireland in 2015.

Jillbridge was bred by John Foley out of the Bahri mare All In Clover, a granddaughter of Starlet, who was champion older mare in Britain in 1990.

She is raced by the aptly-named Ab Initio Syndicate and will be ridden by talented 3lb-claimer Oisin Orr.

Kingsbarns won the final Group 1 of the season in Britain on just his second start, having also won on debut by seven lengths, but failed to show the same sparkle as a three- and four-year-old.



After standing at Coolmore for the 2015 breeding season, he was relocated to Drakenstein Stud in South Africa.

There he covered mares all year round in an attempt to overcome his fertility issues, though he sadly died of colic in May.

Among his progeny to be sold at public auction is the two-year-old colt out of Sweet Namibia, who was bought by trainer Ann Duffield for 14,000gns at Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Sale, while the same-aged colt out of Mascara realised €15,500 to Shanaville Stables at the Tattersalls Ireland September Sale.

In South Africa, a grandson of the Group 1-placed Time Of My Life sold for R425,000 (£22,700/€25,500) to Holly Bellingham at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale in January.

In opposition

Jillbridge faces no easy task on debut - among the other debutantes is Kiss For A Jewel, a daughter of Kingman and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes scorer Sapphire.

Kiss For A Jewel's three-parts brother Jewel Maker, by Invincible Spirit, was second to Flag Of Honour on his two-year-old debut and opened his account at Cork earlier this year as a three-year-old.

Others that catch the eye include Delphinia, a Galileo sister to Delano Roosevelt out of Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Again.

