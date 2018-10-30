Aquis Farm buys into Extra Brut ahead of Victoria Derby quest

In Tuesday's issue of ANZ Bloodstock News, Extra Brut will don new silks when he lines up in Saturday’s Victoria Derby at Flemington after Aquis Farm bought into the colt, securing his services as a

future stallion.

Also, Humidor has been ruled out for the rest of the Spring Carnival by his trainer Darren Weir after picking up an injury when third to Winx in Saturday’s Cox Plate.

