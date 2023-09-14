Maxwell all in on €230,000 stunner by Triple Threat at Auctav's National Hunt Sale

A new approach for a familiar face fuelled Guy Petit's six-figure pursuit of All In You, who topped the first Auctav National Hunt Sale to be held at the company's new sales complex of Haras de Bois Roussel on Thursday.

The three-year-old son of Triple Threat brought a winning bid of €230,000, exceeding last year's sale-topping sum of €200,000 and the agent revealed that he had been purchased on behalf of David Maxwell.

"He beat what may not have been a world-beating field on debut, but had horses of a certain rating behind him. On top of that, he has a pedigree and most of all the physique, so we are happy," said Petit.

Maxwell, an amateur jockey who has enjoyed success in his own colours at some of Britain's most iconic racecourses, is extending his interests but with form horses over jumps commanding a premium, he and Petit decided on a change of tack when pursuing the gelding offered by Haras des Rouges Terres.

"It's a family that improves and while it is not a true jumping pedigree, when one of those wins, especially at Auteuil the price becomes indecent. I think he'll work as a jumps prospect," Petit continued.

Maxwell has the majority of his horses in Britain training with Paul Nicholls and Philip Hobbs, including Saint Calvados and Dolphin Square, but he is expanding his horizons.

"He has invested heavily and has horses in training in France with Noel George, Louisa Carberry and Patrice Quinton. I don't know if this horse will stay in France or go to England," he added.

All In You is closely related to Always Welcome by Manduro, who was second in Listed contests at Saint-Cloud and Cagnes-Sur-Mer earlier this year for Louis Baudron. They are also half-brothers to Against Rules, a triple Listed winner by Aussie Rules, and Nice To See You from the second crop of Siyouni, who was also successful three times in Listed company and second to Stormy Antarctic in the Group 3 Prix Edmond Blanc.

Their dam, Around Me, has produced seven winners from as many runners and herself was second in the Listed Criterium de Vitesse at Longchamp. By Johannesburg, she is a half-sister to the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Flemington for Godolphin, and she is a member of that famously outstanding Kilfrush family.

Around Me is a daughter of Moon Flower, a Sadler's Wells full-sister to Listed winner Side Of Paradise who is the dam of Coronation Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois heroine Immortal Verse. She in turn is the dam of Tenebrism, the first crop daughter of Caravaggio who won the Prix Jean Prat and Cheveley Park Stakes and of Statuette, a Group 2 winner at two by Justify.

Moon Flower is also a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Mile, Nunthorpe and King's Stand winner and stallion Last Tycoon and to the Listed-placed Save Me The Waltz, dam of Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner Valentine Waltz and Sense Of Style, who was successful in the Grade 1 Matron Stakes.

During proceedings Petit also purchased a couple of broodmares; Holy Victory, a young mare by Saint Des Saints from the family of Oh Crick, Othermix and Cristal Bonus, offered in foal to Soft Light, and Sea The Future who is a Sea The Stars granddaughter of Flying Childers and Norfolk Stakes winner Superstar Leo. In foal to King Edward, she is out of a half-sister to Enticing, the Group 3-winning dam of triple Prix de la Foret winner One Master.

No Risk in regally-bred filly

The day's most expensive filly, and also the highest-priced of the young stock on offer, was a daughter of leading National Hunt sire No Risk At All out of a Grade 1-performer with an excellent pedigree.

The No Risk At All filly out of Grade 1-placed Fiere De Toi who made €80,000 Credit: Auctav

Nicolas Bertran de Balanda went to €80,000 to secure the yearling presented by Haras de Beaufay who is the first daughter of Grade 1 Gran Criterium d'Automno third Fiere De Toi. She is a winning Kapgarde full-sister to Feu Follet whose six Graded victories include the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil. Feu Follet was also second in the Grade 1 Prix la Haye Jousselin and third in the Grand Steeple Chase de Paris.

There are black type winners under each of Fiere De Toi's first four dams with her own dam, the Sageburg mare Folle De Toi, a full-sister to Fou Et Sage who won the Listed Prix Fifrelet at Auteuil.

Her family also includes Far West, a son of Poliglote, who won the Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial for Paul Nicholls and was second in the Triumph Hurdle to Our Conor.

The successful agent said: "She is a very beautiful filly who is very well bred by Mr Dubois. Her dam was a good mare and is a full-sister to a Grade 1 winner. I know the family very well. She is only a yearling and we will see how things go but she has residual value as a broodmare after racing."

Strong Irish support

Although the top lots were purchased by French agents, Irish pinhookers, agents and breeders made their presence felt throughout the day with several notable purchases and it was a particular source of satisfaction for Auctav's UK and Ireland representative Jacob Pritchard Webb.

"It was very encouraging to see a contingent of Irish buyers return and that they had a successful trip, coming away with a number of purchases."

He added: "The first National Hunt sale at Haras de Bois Roussel has to go down as a success, with the top lot this year improving on the mark set last year. Nicky Bertran de Balanda bought the top-priced two-year-old or yearling last year, and he also bought this year's most expensive youngster."

The Bleahen brothers have an outstanding record of success with their French foal purchases including this year's George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper winner Brighterdaysahead, a Kapgarde half-sister to Grade 1 winner Mighty Potter, who sold for €310,000 as a store.

Lot 22: the son of Triple Threat was bought by Richard Frisby Credit: Auctav

They picked up a foal by Masked Marvel, the son of Montjeu from the family of Vauban and the sire of last season's Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle winner Teahupoo, as well as Grand Steeple Chase de Paris hero Sel Jem, for €31,000. Consigned by Julien Jouanne, he is out of Uriela Jin who is a half-sister to the Grade 1 Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle and Spring Juvenile Hurdle winner Petite Parisienne, by another son of Montjeu in Montmarte.

Haras de Saint Fray's yearling son of Motivator was knocked down to Harry Bleahen at €15,000. From the family of Group 2 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier winner Speedmaster, he is a full-brother to multiple winner Speed Of Motivator.

Noted pinhooker Richard Frisby was another to fall for the charms of Triple Threat, who will stand next season in Ireland, with the Glenwood Stud proprietor going to €33,000 for a yearling full-brother to Florida Spring, a winner on the flat at two last year. Consigned by Haras de Beaufay, he is out of Flower Burg who is a Sageburg granddaughter of the Group 1 Bayerisches Zuchtrennen, Prix Ganay, Nassau Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes winner Kartajana. She is a Shernazar half-sister to the Nakayama Grand Jump winner Karasi by Kahyasi.

The Frisbys also snapped up a two-year-old Cokoriko filly out of Kayita, a Walk In The Park full-sister to Punchestown Festival winner Koshari, for €6,000.

Gerry Hogan and Katie Rudd were also among the buyers of yearlings with the former landing a Masked Marvel colt out of a half-sister to the dam of the Paul Nicholls-trained Grade 1 Summit Juvenile Hurdle winner Quel Destin. The latter bought a son of King Edward, the Grade 3 Prix Duc D'anjou winner by Martaline, for €26,000.

The Monbeg team was particularly busy signing for three young broodmares in foal to Triple Threat, headed by the €16,000 purchase of Freedom Love. By the brilliant sire and broodmare sire Saint Des Saints, she is out of the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil second Liberte D'Aimer. Their purchases also included Lovely Lady, a Martaline half-sister to Rysckly who was twice Listed-placed on the flat and to the Grade 3 and Listed-placed Linda's Charm who is the dam of three winners.

