Tom Malone helps Liss House seal top spot with €65,000 purchase

The opening round of the 2023 store sale season had a familiar feel and look at the top end of the consignors' charts with Niall Bleahen's Liss House Stud sitting on the summit at Fairyhouse.

Along with his brothers John and Hugh, the Bleahens' forays to France in search of foals have yielded rich harvests in the last decade including last year's Derby Sale topper and unbeaten George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper winner Brighterdaysahead, bought from her breeder Francois-Marie Cottin and offered by John's Lakefield Farm. It was a similar story on Tuesday with the Liss House pair of French-bred geldings leading the way as trade drew to a close in the Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale.

Both were the only representatives of their respective sires in the catalogue and were sold within five lots of each other, ensuring a busy and productive 20 minutes in the early evening sunshine for the Galway-based brothers.

First to create a stir was Kalao Coko, a son of Cokoriko and the first foal out of Opaline Song, a daughter of Martaline. Bred by Michel Larobe, he made €65,000 to Tom Malone.

Jimmy Kelly was handed charge of the bidding by Malone, who had a flight to catch, but the day's most prolific purchaser was available on WhatsApp to confirm that Kelly's involvement with the March-born bay will not be confined to buying duties.

"I saw him yesterday [Monday] and he is typical of one from the Bleahens, they buy a beautiful horse," he said. "I think this is a racy and sharp type of bumper horse, a lovely scopey type and one for the future. I have just sold him to Gary Gillies and he will go pointing with Jimmy at Tallow and then go to Jamie Snowden."

Kalao Coko was the most expensive of the trio Malone purchased for a combined €151,000 with the agent also picking up a son of the dual Derby winner Harzand for €46,000 and going to €40,000 for a Getaway half-sister to Simonsig.

The Harzand half-brother to Fast Bid was consigned by Clonsast Stud on behalf of his breeder Pat McCarthy and caught Malone's eye when he was doing his inspection rounds at the start of the week.

Lot 61, a Harzand gelding, makes €46,000 at the 2023 Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale Credit: Healy Racing/Tattersalls Ireland

"When I went around looking at them, I saw him and thought he was a lovely animal. He is just a beautiful, beautiful horse and my kind of animal," Malone commented. "I have bought him for myself, we'll get him broken in and see how he goes before making a decision on what to do with him."

He is the fourth foal out of Byrners Bid, a High Chaparral half-sister to Hordago and more notably to Entente Cordiale, who is the dam of Equiano, twice successful in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes, and the Listed winners Evita Peron and Encore D'Or.

Malone added: "His dam is a half-sister to a decent hurdler and there are plenty of good Flat horses on the page. Harzand hasn't sired that many runners over jumps but he has a few horses who have won a batch of races each so that's a positive."

Harzand transferred from the Aga Khan's Giltown Stud to Kilbarry Lodge ahead of this breeding season, his first as a National Hunt stallion. His oldest runners are just five years old and he has already sired the triple hurdle winners Gaoth Chuil and Kolisi.

His only other offspring to sell at Fairyhouse on Tuesday made €35,000 as the Cobajay Stables team purchased Castledillon Stud's half-brother to Saylavee, who won last season's Listed Voler La Vedette Mares Novice Hurdle for Willie Mullins. They are out of the Grade 3 winner Mae's Choice, a daughter of Presenting from the family of Mighty Mogul, Ballynagour and Line Ball.

The Getaway half-sister to Simonsig was one of three purchases for Tom Malone at the May Store Sale Credit: Healy Racing/Tattersalls Ireland

Timmy Hillman's Castledillon also consigned the Getaway half-sister to Simonsig, who won the Albert Bartlett and Arkle at Cheltenham for Ronnie Bartlett and Nicky Henderson. Malone went to €40,000 for the grey filly who is also a half-sister to Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle third Dusart, again trained by Henderson for Bartlett.

Familiar source of success

Niall Bleahen's second offering for the sale was the sole progeny of Nom De d'La in the catalogue. That son of Lost World is a full-brother to Nickname, a Grade 1 winner over fences for Martin Brassil who went on to have a successful but sadly shortlived career as a stallion in France where he sired Grade 1 winners Cyrname and Frodon. Nom De D'La is also a half-brother to leading sire No Risk At All, so his appeal is obvious.

Rob James bought the Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle winner Watch House Cross from Liss House at the 2020 May Store Sale, and the Cheltenham and Scottish National winner teamed up with Dermot Considine to purchase Kicour La for €50,000.

"He is a very nice horse, one of the nicest horses here today and we decided to have a good go at him," James said. "Liss House usually have very nice horses in the sale and we have been lucky with them in the past. He will be broken and then let off for the summer, before hopefully coming back and being ready to run in a maiden in February."

A late April foal, he is the third produced by Paquerette Des Champs who was placed three times over jumps in France.

The road less travelled

Much of the traffic between Ireland and France usually travels in one direction with Irish pinhookers, trainers and owners importing stock but in the case of Glebe Barn Stables' Diamond Boy filly who made €40,000 to Ian Ferguson, she will be moving in the opposite direction.

"She has been bought to go to France, it's usually the other way around," smiled Ferguson, who purchased the filly for Mark McCausland. She will be trained by Louisa Carberry who on Monday announced the retirement of her star, dual Grand Steeplechase de Paris hero Docteur de Ballon.

Bred by Frank Motherway she is a half-sister to four winners out of Jigs'n Reels, an unraced Old Vic half-sister to Edward O'Grady's Supreme Novices' and Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle winner Back In Front.

Diamond Boy filly is heading to France following her €40,000 sale at Tattersalls Ireland Credit: Healy Racing/Tattersalls Ireland

Ferguson has had an eye on the filly since she was a youngster, snapping her up for only €7,000 at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale on behalf of Heather Kemp.

"I bought her as a yearling for Heather so she's a filly I've always liked," he continued. "I went to England to see her a couple of months ago and suggested that she go to this sale. I think that she would have sold anywhere but she stood out here. She has a good pedigree and Diamond Boy is coming good, it is her athleticism that has always been her strong point."

The sale was another positive result for Con O'Keeffe's Kilbarry Lodge Stud where her sire Diamond Boy stands alongside Harzand. A Listed winner on the Flat, Diamond Boy is a Mansonnien full-brother to Golden Silver who won the Irish Arkle and the Champion Chase at Punchestown for Willie Mullins. His first Irish-bred runners are only four but from his early career in France he is responsible for Venetia Williams' dual Grade 1-winning novice chaser L'Homme Presse.

No Looking Back for Kingston Hill

Fashion is a fickle and unpredictable trend when it comes to stallions and the identity of the sale's leading sire by aggregate would have come as something of a surprise for it was none other than St Leger winner Kingston Hill. For 11 horses sold, he recorded an aggregate of €189,500 with an average price of €17,227.

The son of Mastercraftsman is coming to the end of his second season at Nunstainton Stud in County Durham, where the Dawson family stand him alongside Falco, Cannock Chase and Dragon Dancer having acquired him from Coolmore.

His fortunes in the sales ring have risen in tandem with his offspring's success in four-year-old maidens this year and that of No Looking Back, who won the Grade 2 novice hurdle at Limerick over Christmas and finished the season with third place to Facile Vega and Il Etait Temps in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The first horse through the ring on Tuesday morning was a Kingston Hill gelding out of Tara Tara, a Fayruz half-sister to Steel Grey Lady who is the dam of the Hatton's Grace heroine Voler La Vedette and Hennessy, who won the Bet365 Gold Cup. Offered by Bay View Cottage and bred by John McEnery, he was bought by Cametigue Horses and Milestone Stables for €20,000.

Four lots into the sale, Colin Bowe then teamed up with Warren Ewing for the Kingston Hill gelding out of Thegoodwans Sister. She is an Executive Perk half-sister to Cailin Alainn who won the Drinmore and Fort Leney Novice Chase. Bred by Larry Mealiffe, he was sold by Gullane Stables for €28,000.

Paul Holden bought two Kingston Hill geldings, including the most expensive by him in the sale - Noughaville Stud's son of Deadly Pursuit, a half-sister to Kerry National winner Ponmeoath.

Speaking after signing for the half-brother to bumper winner Meep Meep Mag at €36,000 Holden said: "We have not had any by Kingston Hill before but they seem to be exciting. This is a big strong horse with plenty of bone."

Holden, who along with Michael Shefflin, purchased Jonbon in this ring at the Derby Sale, snapped up Ennel Bloodstock's Kingston Hill gelding out of D'Arblay Flame for €14,000. The gelding turned three last Friday and is the first foal out of the unraced Black Sam Bellamy mare.

The figures were slightly down across the board on those recorded last year with 168 of the 245 horses offered finding a buyer, which gives a clearance rate of 69 per cent. That raised a total of €2,396,300 which represents a drop of 11 points on last year's aggregate of €2,704,400. The median dipped by a similar percentage. down to €11,750 from €13,000 while the average was down by 13 per cent from €16,390 to €14,264.

Read more sales news