Leading consignor Castlebridge unveils Donncha McCarthy as Irish sales executive

Donncha McCarthy has been appointed as the Irish sales executive for leading consignor The Castlebridge Consignment.

A graduate of both the Irish National Stud and Godolphin Flying Start, McCarthy is already a well-known face around the sales of Europe, and in Australia and New Zealand. He has recently returned from the sales in Australia, where he worked for Bennett Racing.

“I worked a number of the sales for Castlebridge last year and whilst Bill Dwan knew I was keen to return to Australia for their yearling sales, it was agreed that I would come back to Castlebridge in Ireland this year to carry out a very similar role to Patrick Diamond, the Castlebridge sales executive based in Newmarket,” said McCarthy.

“I have also worked for Stuart Boman of Blandford Bloodstock in the past and he’s asked me to help him again at the breeze-up sales, so I will be working those sales with Stuart over the next couple of months between working for Castlebridge.

"I’ve already started to make farm visits with Bill in Ireland and recently travelled to Newmarket to see Andrew Mead and the rest of the team who are based there. It’s a very exciting role and I’m looking forward to the future with Castlebridge”

Castlebridge director Andrew Mead said: “We are pleased to have Donncha back on board, he was of considerable help last year and it’s great to have two well-known young industry figures such as Patrick Diamond and Donncha representing the company”.

Fellow director Bill Dwan added: “We expect Donncha to visit a lot of farms and stables in Ireland in the coming months and he will also be meeting plenty of people at the races.

"We recognise that this industry is all about personal contacts, coupled with delivering a professional service to clients, so we believe in investing in young guys such as Donncha and Patrick.”

Read this next: