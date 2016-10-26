Le Havre share to be auctioned online

A share in Le Havre, the sire of dual French Classic heroine La Cressonniere, will be the latest auction to be held by Arqana's online bidding facility Arqanaonline.

The sale will start on November 2 at 3pm local time (2pm GMT) and will last for 24 hours.

The ten-year-old son of Noverre, who stands at Haras de la Cauviniere, is also the sire of the top-class filly Avenir Certain, Group 2 scorer Auvray, and the Group 3 winners Suedois, Queen Bee and Zghorta Dance.

The successful bidder will be entitled to two nominations a year to Le Havre.

This is the latest stallion share to be auctioned online by Arqana and follows hot on the footsteps of the share in Wootton Bassett which was sold to Hesmonds Stud for €120,000 on Tuesday.