Juddmonte International heroine Arabian Queen delivers Frankel colt

Few will forget the 2015 running of the Juddmonte International Stakes when Jeff Smith's Arabian Queen came with a swooping late run to deny Derby hero Golden Horn by a neck. Now the Group 1 heroine has delivered her first foal, a colt by fellow Juddmonte International scorer Frankel, who was born at Littleton Stud on Wednesday.

David Bowe, general manager of Littleton Stud in Hampshire, said: "He's a cracking foal with a great attitude and he's very athletic, even at this early stage!

"Having a colt foal by a Juddmonte winner out of a Juddmonte winner is a bit special and on the strength of that, Arabian Queen is due to return to Frankel again this year."

Arabian Queen and her Frankel colt enjoying the sun at Littleton Stud in Hampshire

Bred by Smith out of his Lancashire Oaks winner Barshiba, Arabian Queen was trained by David Elsworth to win three other races, including the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at two and the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at three prior to her success at the highest level.

The daughter of Dubawi remained in training at four when she finished runner-up in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes and third in the Listed John Musker Fillies' Stakes before retiring to the paddocks at her owner's stud at the end of 2016.

With a return visit to Frankel confirmed for her second covering on the strength of her first foal produced by the son of Galileo, Bowe reports that the Group 1 winner has taken to her new role in the paddocks extremely well.

Bowe said: "Arabian Queen has let down into a lovely broodmare and she has taken to her new role like a duck to water. Wednesday's new arrival was a textbook foaling."

