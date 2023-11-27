John Hernon: appointed chief executive at Manton Park Stud

Highly experienced stud manager John Hernon has been appointed chief executive at Martyn Meade’s Manton Park Stud in Wiltshire.

Hernon, born and raised on the family stud farm in County Wicklow, has a wealth of knowledge spanning more than 30 years in the bloodstock and racing industries.

A graduate of the Irish National Stud management course, he has worked at stud farms and training operations both at home in Ireland and overseas in Australia and in the UK.

He spent time as assistant to Classic-winning trainer Harry Thomson Jones in Newmarket, before returning to his roots within bloodstock as he became racing and operations manager at Hesmonds Stud.

Hernon spent the last 13 years as yearling manager at Sandwich Stud, a 150-acre division of Cheveley Park, with up to 75 yearlings under his supervision. During his time at Cheveley Park, many world-class horses passed through his care, including Group 1 winners Inspiral, Integral, Hooray, Veracious and Advertise, who struck three times at the top level for the Meade yard.

Hernon said: “Having known Mr Meade for several years, I was delighted when the opportunity arose to take on the exciting and challenging role as CEO at Manton Park Stud.

“The Manton Park Estate has a rich racing history, and it is a privilege to take on the running of the stud here alongside Mr Meade. I’m fully committed to ensuring the stud reflects the heritage of the Manton Estate and to developing and strengthening its position and profile within the bloodstock industry.

“We're going into the 2024 breeding season with four promising stallions in Advertise, Aclaim, Dubai Mile and Technician, who we'll be promoting to breeders and supporting ourselves.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Manton Park Stud team and I look forward to being a part of its future and relish the task at hand.”

Meade added: “We’re very pleased to welcome John. He brings with him extensive, invaluable knowledge of all aspects of the bloodstock industry. We look forward to the next chapter with John at the helm and working with him to continue the development and expansion of Manton Park Stud.”

Advertise leads the 2024 roster at £10,000, with Aclaim at £8,000, new recruit Dubai Mile at £7,500 and Technician at £5,000.

