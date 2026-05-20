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‘I've sat for hours thinking about whether they sound right’ - Tina Fromtransport is just the job for owner-breeder Emma Banks

Emma Banks claimed a notable success at Windsor on Monday
Emma Banks claimed a notable success at Windsor on MondayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Tina Fromtransport delighted Emma Banks at the beginning of an eventful week on all fronts when she became her first official winner as an owner-breeder at Windsor on Monday.

This Saturday, the music agent will be looking forward to her current leading light Spicy Marg in the William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes, with the Tattersalls Book 2 purchase and juvenile Listed winner finishing just over five lengths behind True Love in the 1,000 Guineas.

Banks will attempt to tie a trip to Haydock in with the visit of German electro godfathers Kraftwerk, who are with Banks under the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and touring at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

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