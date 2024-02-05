'It's disappointing to lose the big horse but that's the way it is' - Elliott on his hits and big miss at jaw-dropping sale

Records tumbled at Tattersalls Ireland as the company's highest price for a National Hunt horse was bettered not once but four times during a jaw-dropping afternoon in Fairyhouse on Monday, where the dispersal of Andrew and Gemma Brown's horses took place during two astounding hours.

Gordon Elliott had trained the couple's string and, keen to retain as many of the best and brightest prospects as possible, was the strongest competitor for the majority of the top lots. On a difficult day for the trainer and his staff, who had turned the horses out impeccably for the sales ring, he ended the afternoon as the biggest spender.

Gordon Elliott Racing appeared in the purchaser's column for four of the horses at a total of €1,315,000 with the most expensive of them the enormously exciting Staffordshire Knot at €510,000, while Pied Piper and Sa Fureur will be among others returning to the yard.

The trainer was philosophically stoic when asked for his thoughts at the conclusion of the sale.

"It's disappointing to lose the big horse [Caldwell Potter] but that's the way it is and hopefully he will be lucky for his new owners," he said. "We got to buy all the other ones we wanted, so that's been good, and now we can get back to concentrating on training."

Staffordshire Knot, a six-year-old son of Shantou, was the final winner to carry the red and white silks of the Browns' Caldwell Construction when running out the 21-length winner of a Down Royal maiden hurdle just a fortnight ago.

That was the second successive win for Staffordshire Knot, who had been successful in a Fairyhouse bumper on New Year's Day, having made an eyecatching debut when third to subsequent Grade 1 winner Readin Tommy Wrong at Cork in late November.

Also remaining in the Elliott yard is Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle winner Sa Fureur, who was knocked down at €330,000 to the trainer's purchasing team which included Eddie O'Leary and Aidan O'Ryan.

A seven-year-old son of Walk In The Park, he has made the successful transition to fences this season and was the easy winner of a novice chase at Fairyhouse in December.

Doctor Elvis, third on his debut in a four-year-old hurdle at Punchestown to Predators Gold, who has subsequently been second in two Grade 1 contests, is another who is back home in his stable at Cullentra House having brought a successful bid of €260,000.

A Doctor Dino half-brother to Auteuil Listed winner King Elvis, the five-year-old grey was one of the standout young horses among the 29 in the dispersal.

Chemical Energy has a different profile, having been placed at last year's Cheltenham Festival in the National Hunt Challenge Cup and compiling a record of six wins and two places so far, but Elliott managed to keep a hold of him, going to €215,000 for the chestnut son of Well Chosen.

Elliott was keen to praise the staff at home and at the sales ground for their dedication.

"The way the horses were turned out today is a credit to my staff and the team at the yard who have done a really professional job," he said.

Dor dazzles in the ring

Grade 2 winner and multiple Grade 1-placed hurdler Fil Dor was another billed as a potential leading light and the son of Doctor Dino duly ignited a bidding war in the ring.

Battle was joined at €200,000 for the grey, who is out of a half-sister to Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard, and Mags O'Toole, Tessa Greatrex, Ed Bailey and Harry Derham were the main protagonists as the price crept ever higher.

Agent O'Toole, who was standing with members of the Acheson family of Robcour, eventually won the day at €620,000.

The six-year-old was runner-up to El Fabiolo in the Grade 2 Hilly Way Chase at Cork on his most recent run and holds entries in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ryanair Chase at next month's Cheltenham jamboree.

Doctor Bravo is another grey son of Doctor Dino, although a year older than Fil Dor, but he too was purchased by O'Toole for €155,000. He was third to Fil Dor in the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park last February.

Bandit commands mighty price

Mighty Bandit became the first winner over hurdles from the first crop of Order Of St George at Punchestown in November and that performance caused plenty of people to sit up and take notice.

The form of the race looks strong, with the third and fourth coming out and winning since then, and although he failed to sparkle at Leopardstown over Christmas, he shone in the sales ring, with Greatrex winning the war for the four-year-old.

"He is for Jim and Claire Bryce, owners of Rhonehurst Stables," she explained. "There are some vague plans for him but we will leave that up to Warren [Greatrex, husband and trainer].

"We loved his profile, his first run was very impressive and he scoped badly after his second run. Horses like him don't come up for sale that often so, when they do, trade is going to be strong. We have high expectations."

Chunky price paid for Piper

Every serious player at ringside had high expectations and Pied Piper was another member of the draft of whom expectations were extremely high.

The son of New Approach had been second in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in the autumn and is a Grade 2 winner over hurdles, and Grade 1-placed. His appeal was obvious for all and Timmy Hillman had to be resolute to secure the six-year-old for €570,000.

The successful bidder remarked: "He has been bought on behalf of Windgates Stud and will stay in training with Gordon. The aim for him will be those good staying races on the Flat as well as top-class hurdles. He's a lovely horse with proven form and ability, and he's an exciting dual-purpose prospect."

Ian Ferguson's client will also keep Firm Footings in training with Elliott, having gone to €330,000 for the Walk In The Park half-brother to Grade 1 winner Monalee, who is also a full-brother to Grade 3 novice hurdle winner Monty's Star.

"He has a nice profile as a promising chaser, and I have bought him for an existing client," said Ferguson.

Bailey and Derham at the double

Bloodstock agent Bailey and trainer Derham were among the main players on Monday, missing out on Fil Dor but gaining ample compensation in the shape of Imagine and Mollys Mango.

Imagine, a six-year-old son of Montmartre, won the Grade 2 Craddockstown Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in November and is out of a half-sister to the dam of Sa Fureur.

His four-year-old half-brother by Masterstroke, Kador De Clergues, added some black type to the page when third in the Listed Prix Wild Monarch Hurdle at Auteuil and his new owners went to €320,000 for the gelding with entries in both the Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

There were only four mares in the catalogue and the Bailey and Derham partnership struck for the most expensive one;,Mollys Mango. The six-year-old daughter of Clovis Du Berlais was third in a Listed bumper at Navan and has twice been successful over hurdles, most recently at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

Out of More Like That, a Stowaway half-sister to Stayers' Hurdle hero More Of That, Grade 2 Elite Hurdle winner and Christmas Hurdle second Santenay and Topham Trophy winner Eastlake, she brought €170,000 from Bailey.

Mollys Mango was the only mare in the sale to achieve a six-figure price.

In total, 13 of the 29 horses on offer sold for prices in excess of €100,000, with No Time To Wait making €125,000 to John McConnell on behalf of New York-based owner Derek Kierans.

They targeted the son of Walk In The Park, who is the first foal of Stephanie Frances, the winner of two Listed hurdles and a Listed chase, as one of the better but potentially more attainable lots in the draft.

McConnell said: "He was the one we thought might be the most affordable as we knew it was going to be highly competitive for the prize lots. He was right up there with the best of Gordon's in bumpers last year; it hasn't gone according to plan over hurdles with him but he looks like he will make a really nice chaser.

"We are not in any rush with him this season, we will give him time."

No Time To Wait was third to Grade 1 performers Ile Atlantique and Feronily on his bumper debut at the Leopardstown Christmas festival last season and has a bumper and maiden hurdles success to his name since then.

