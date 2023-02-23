'It's a very exciting role' - Racing Welfare creates new job to support breeding industry

Racing Welfare is 'looking for someone to become the voice of the thoroughbred breeding community'

A new outreach role has been created by racing’s human welfare charity, Racing Welfare, with the aim of specifically engaging those working in the thoroughbred breeding industry.

The Outreach and Engagement Officer (TB breeding sector) role forms part of a new community engagement department at the charity.

The jobholder’s core purpose will be to increase awareness of Racing Welfare and the charity’s services to those working within the breeding sector.

The creation of the role signifies Racing Welfare’s commitment and ambition to supporting all those working within thoroughbred studs and breeding, with three-year funding already secured from the Gerald Leigh Charitable Trust.

Simone Sear, Racing Welfare’s director of welfare, said: “It’s a very exciting role with the core purpose of increasing awareness and promoting our services to this much harder to reach and more isolated sector of our industry.

“We’re looking for someone to become the voice of the thoroughbred breeding community within Racing Welfare and are therefore encouraging applications from those who are passionate and knowledgeable about the sector.

“If you think that could be you, even if you don’t meet all the requirements of the person specification, then we’d really like to hear from you.”

A full job description and person specification for the Outreach and Engagement Officer (TB breeding sector) role can be found . Applications close on Friday, March 24.

