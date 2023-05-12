'It's a season-defining sale' - Coolmore, Godolphin and Flightline's trainer among those in town for Arqana Breeze-Up

Something about Deauville just smacks of exclusivity. Whether it’s the streets lined with looming Normandy style mansions, the high-end boutiques selling haute couture or the price of a bottle of champagne at Le Drakkar, it is clear this is a playground for the wealthy and the well-heeled. So where better to stage what has become arguably Europe’s most in-vogue breeze-up sale?

Walk down Deauville’s Rue du Casino and you’ll see brands like Cartier, Hermes and Louis Vuitton. Venture on to Arqana this weekend and you’ll find the thoroughbred equivalent as the catalogue contains two-year-olds by globally renowned sires like Dubawi, Frankel, Into Mischief, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars and War Front.

On the sales complex it is consignors, rather than designers, offering their wares, and the collection of international pedigrees has duly drawn a buying bench from far and wide. Among the first-time visitors to this sale is Flightline’s trainer John Sadler, who has traversed the Atlantic in search of turf prospects.

“We had such a good trip to the Longines [World’s Best Racehorse Rankings] event in London in January that I said I had to go back to Europe this year,” said Sadler. “This is a sale I’ve always wanted to come and see, and it’s something a little different for me, being an American trainer.

“It’s certainly beautiful here and I’m enjoying looking at a different group of horses. There are quite a few American-bred horses here too, which is nice, not necessarily because that’s what I’m looking to buy but because there’s a nice cross section of pedigrees. I’m looking for turf horses here. I’ve bought out of sales in Europe before but I’ve never really been to them.”

Sadler said he arrived just in time to see the horses go through their paces on the Deauville track on Thursday and was impressed by the stock on offer.

“I did the overnight flight so I landed at Charles de Gaulle at 9am on Thursday and drove straight here so I caught most of the breeze show,” he said. “We’re just getting into it now and we’ll work our list down but there are definitely some nice horses here.”

Regardless of whether Sadler buys at Arqana or not, the trainer confirmed he would be taking delivery of a particularly exciting new recruit in the coming weeks as Flightline’s half-brother Eagles Flight is due to take up residence in his barn.

“I’ve got Flightline’s half-brother coming into training, who’s by Curlin,” he said. “That’s very exciting. He’s at Ocala right now [in pre-training] and will be coming to me next month. Flightline was such a rare horse but now we’re looking forward to his babies coming through.”

John Sadler: 'This is a sale I’ve always wanted to come and see' Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Other internationals spotted combing through the catalogue included US-based trainer Simon Callaghan, Will Bourne, head of bloodstock at the all-conquering Australian operation of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and Saud Al Qahtani from Saudi Arabian outfit Najd Stud.

There were plenty of familiar faces from closer to home too, including Oliver St Lawrence and Roger Varian, who unearthed Mill Reef Stakes winner Sakheer at last year’s renewal, Jane Mangan and Thady Gosden, believed to be scouting on behalf of the Thoroughbred Corporation, Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien, Coolmore’s Paul Shanahan, as well as Godolphin’s buying team in Anthony Stroud, Charlie Appleby and David Loder.

And there is plenty for the prospective purchasers to get their teeth into too. Among the blue-chip pedigrees on offer are the likes of the Siyouni filly out of a sibling to Midday and Sun Maiden from Longways Stables (lot 83), whose consignment also features Latrobe’s half-brother by No Nay Never (19); a Blue Point half-brother to Palace Pier (87) from Mocklershill, which also offers a Siyouni brother to German 2,000 Guineas scorer Txope (13); a Wootton Bassett half-sister to Lope Y Fernandez from Prévost-Baratte (90); and a Dubawi colt from the family of Magic Wand and Chicquita from Oak Tree Farm (180), to name but a few.

As ever, an impressive performance during the breeze is proven to do wonders for a horse’s value and among those who recorded the fast two-furlong workouts on times seen by the Racing Post were the Invincible Spirit filly out of Iron Lady from Knockanglass Stables (144), Longways Stables’ Ten Sovereigns half-sister to Prix d'Arenberg scorer Yakaba (152) and Glending Stables’ Kodiac filly out of Leyburn (164).

When asked for his opinion on this year’s offering, Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock echoed the views of many on the sales ground, saying: “I think the standard is exceptionally high and there are some lovely horses here. There’s something for everyone; there are sharp horses, backward horses, dirt horses. It’s a very good group.

Richard Brown: 'I think the standard is exceptionally high' Credit: Laura Green

“There are purchasers here from all over the world too. My predictions are usually woefully incorrect but I’d say trade will be very good. With this group of horses and on the back of what we’ve seen at the other sales, it would be strange if it wasn’t because they’re a stellar bunch.”

This year’s sale features a new format, with horses breezing on Thursday, Friday set aside solely for inspections and selling taking place on Saturday. The breeze was staged under blue skies but Friday afternoon inspections were rather hampered by the heavens opening shortly before lunch.

Among the consignors who had been busy showing off their draft during the morning was John Cullinan, one half of the Church Farm and Horse Park Stud axis with Roger Marley.

Cullinan struck an optimistic tone as he summed up the magnitude of the sale, saying: “There’s a lot at stake for a lot of people as this is where plenty of consignors would bring their biggest investments. We’re all hoping for a good sale as it’s probably a season-defining sale for many of us.

“It’s a hugely popular sale with vendors and buyers. Deauville is a great place to visit and they do a fantastic job here. The breeze went very well and conditions were very good, so that was very successful. Traffic through the yards has been good since, and was before the breeze too.

“This sale started from humble beginnings at Saint-Cloud, when there was a lot of local trade, but it’s become a very international sale now. The results on the track have advertised the sale very well. There’s a great bunch of horses here; there are some top physicals and I thought the standard of breezing was very good.”

John Cullinan: 'There's a lot at stake for a lot of people' Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Cullinan also gave his seal of approval to the introduction of a dedicated inspection day, saying: “It gives the agents time to work, and they need that when they’re dealing with overseas clients. There’s a lot of work to get through with seeing all the horses, vet reports and the more technical stuff too like analysing times and strides.

“The kind of horses that are here require that kind of respect. I know some vendors might whinge about it but, for this type of quality, the agents need the time to do their jobs.”

With some highly credentialed horses and the presence of some significant buyers, all available evidence suggests the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale is one not to be missed.

Selling in Deauville begins on Saturday at 11am local time (10am BST).

Arqana Breeze-Up Sale factfile

Where Arqana sales complex, Deauville

When Selling begins on Saturday at 11am local time (10am BST)

Last year’s statistics From 123 offered, 102 sold (83 per cent) for turnover of €13,363,000 (down 12 per cent year-on-year), an average of €131,010 (down seven per cent) and a median of €100,000 (down one per cent)

Notable graduates Eldar Eldarov (sold by Oak Tree Farm, bought by Oliver St Lawrence for £480,000*); Indestructible (sold by Tally-Ho Stud, bought by Kerri Radcliffe for €150,000); Lezoo (sold by Tally-Ho Stud, bought by Atlas Bloodstock for €110,000); Malavath (sold by Star Bloodstock, bought by David Redvers and Meridian International for £120,000); Sakheer (sold by Mocklershill, bought by Oliver St Lawrence for €550,000)

*2021 sale held in Doncaster

