'It's a crazy proposal and something we have to fight' - Peter Molony slams rumoured changes to Mares' Hurdle

Proposals to change the conditions of the Grade 1 Mares' Hurdle at next year's Cheltenham Festival have been described as "crazy" by Peter Molony of Rathmore Stud, who has been a vociferous critic of the potential move which would prevent recent Grade 1 winners from contesting the race.

Speaking at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale on Wednesday, where the benefits to the National Hunt bloodstock industry of the enhanced fillies and mares' programme were clearly in evidence, Molony slammed the idea to ban any mare who has won a Grade 1 in the 13 months prior to the race from running in it.

"It's a crazy proposal and something we have to fight, he said. "I've been around a long time, and fillies were worth nothing at the sales, but the changes that have been made have transformed that, and the mares' programme has been remarkable.

"While it has been really successful, it's a delicate flower and something that needs to be nurtured and continuously looked after. If you start pulling the rug from under it in any way, it would be a crazy thing."

Molony has been closely associated with one of the best mares of recent years, Honeysuckle, whose Champion Hurdle triumph was sandwiched between victories in the Mares' Hurdle, with her final, tear-jerking victory in the 2023 race was ranked the second most iconic moment in Cheltenham history by the Racing Post this year.

Under the proposed changes, the 13-time Grade 1 winner would effectively be prevented from running in the race were she still in training, and Molony said that Cheltenham and the sport as a whole would be the poorer without the race and the programme of which it is a centrepiece.

He argued: "It's not just a boon to the market, it's a boon to racing because it has introduced to the sport in Britain and Ireland these brilliant mares who, quite frankly, wouldn't be racing if it wasn't for the mares' programme.

"Some people might argue the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham is only one race, but it is the showcase for the whole programme. For these things to work, you need a showcase.

"People need to step back and enjoy them for what they are as a spectacle, too."

The impact of the enhanced mares' programme during the last ten to 15 years is being felt by breeders and vendors, with demand for fillies at the sales increasing in tandem with their value.

It is also clear to see that it is making a difference to the overall racing population as the quality of mares being bred from has improved.

Almost a quarter of the stores (92) catalogued over the two days of the Derby Sale are fillies, while 26 of the three-year-olds are the offspring of mares who have won National Hunt black type, including the likes of Jessber's Dream and Keppols Queen, who earned Grade 1 black type in mares' only races.

During the second session of the sale, Glen Stables will offer a Walk In The Park filly whose pedigree has been enhanced by the mares' programme and shows how beneficial these races are for the continued improvement of the breed.

She is a half-sister to Black Tears, whose narrow victory over Concertista in the 2021 renewal of the race provided one of the highlights of that year's festival, and they are out of Our Girl Salley, who won Grade 3 and Listed mares' hurdles.

The family also includes Airlie Beach, successful in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, but runner-up to Apple's Jade in the Grade 1 Mares' Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown festival.

Molony added: "The longer we keep this going, the better it is going to get and the deeper the racing population will become."

The Jockey Club, which owns Cheltenham, have not commented on specifics but have admitted that "some possible tweaks to the race programme" are being considered. This year's festival was blighted by small fields and uncompetitive racing.

