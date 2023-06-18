ITBA assembles panel of industry experts for The Distance Debate on eve of Irish Derby meeting

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association is to host a seminar at the Curragh ahead of racing on Friday week, entitled 'The Distance Debate - sprinters, stayers and everything in between'.

A panel of high-profile industry figures has been assembled, including legendary trainer John Oxx, who will attempt to enlighten attendees on how best to breed for the varying market demands.

Oxx will be joined on the panel by Group 1-winning trainer Ado McGuinness, Stuart Boman of Blandford Bloodstock, Horse Racing Ireland's director of racing Jason Morris and media personality and breeder Kevin Blake. The discussion will be hosted by Sally Ann Grassick.

Questions about the opportunities and obstacles facing Flat racing and breeding in Ireland are the order of the day, with the group set to debate the changes in trends over the years and also addressing the Irish race programme and sales markets.

ITBA chairperson Cathy Grassick said: "A huge thanks to the Curragh for their considerable support to breeders and for facilitating this seminar. I'm excited at the prospect of hearing from our expert panel on all issues relevant to our industry."

The seminar begins at 2.30pm sharp, with doors open at 2pm. Everyone present will also have the opportunity to attend the first evening of the Irish Derby meeting, with entry to the races and a racecard included in the seminar admission.

Attendance at the seminar is free for ITBA members, and for members of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association and Association of Irish Racehorse Owners. Non-members are welcome to attend for an entry fee of €15, which includes raceday admission.

Registration is mandatory. To confirm attendance, email hmarks@itba.ie or telephone the ITBA on 045 877 543.

Read this next:

John Hernon appointed stud manager at Childwickbury Stud